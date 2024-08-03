Blackpool overcame Crewe in their final pre-season outing of the summer (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Blackpool rounded off their pre-season schedule with a 2-0 victory away to Crewe Alexandra.

Kyle Joseph and Jordan Rhodes were both on the scoresheet during the first half for Neil Critchley’s side, which proved to be enough to separate the two teams.

The Seasiders will be pleased to head into next Saturday’s League One opener away to Crawley Town on the back of a win, after suffering midweek 3-1 losses to both Accrington Stanley and Tranmere Rovers.

Blackpool made an impressive start to the game at the Mornflake Stadium, and took the lead inside the opening minute.

Joseph timed his run well to get on the end of a great pass over the top from James Husband, with the striker then remaining composed to finish past Filip Marschall.

The Seasiders came close to extending their lead shortly after. A Lee Evans free kick into the box found Olly Casey at the back post, but the defender was unable to keep his shot down.

Ahead of the break, Critchley’s side were able to double their advantage, with Rhodes getting on the end of a loose Crewe pass, before calmly beating the keeper.

Following the break, Blackpool were nearly punished for some sloppy play at the back, as a weak shot towards Dan Grimshaw’s goal let them off for losing possession.

Meanwhile, Sonny Carey came close to adding a third for the visitors, with the midfielder curling a shot just wide of the target.

Substitute Jake Beesley was able to test Marschall with a header from a corner, but the attempt was straight at the Crewe keeper.

Blackpool FC: Dan Grimshaw, Matthew Pennington (69’), Olly Casey, James Husband, CJ Hamilton (69’), Lee Evans, Ollie Norburn (76’), Sonny Carey, Hayden Coulson (69’), Kyle Joseph (45’), Jordan Rhodes (69’).

Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Mackenzie Chapman, Dan Sassi (69’), Zac Ashworth (69’), Jack Moore, Ryan Finnigan (76’), Rob Apter (69’), Ashley Fletcher (45’), Jake Beesley (69’).