Creating the strongest Blackpool team from the players that have departed under Steve Bruce

The experienced manager arrived on the Fylde Coast last September, and immediately changed the formation – moving away from the wing-back system previously used by Neil Critchley.

It’s been tough at times for the 64-year-old to play the exact way he’s wanted to, but he’s now had two transfer windows to sign the profile of player to suit his style.

Despite this, the start of the current campaign has still proven to be turbulent, and there’s plenty for Bruce and his staff to work on – with just one win coming their way in the opening six league games.

In order to get the squad to where it is now, the Blackpool boss has been forced to move on a number of individuals, while in other cases he’s been unable to keep hold of some of the club’s better performers – with 12 senior players leaving in total throughout the last two transfer windows.

Here’s a look at the strongest XI made up of those who have departed (not including loanees returning to their parent clubs):

Richard O'Donnell We'll start with Richard O'Donnell in goal. Throughout his time at Bloomfield Road, the 36-year-old was always a solid enough back-up option, but never truly pushed to be the main starter.

Jordan Gabriel Jordan Gabriel is the obvious choice at right back. It's a shame that things unravelled for him last season, after looking back to his best at the start of Steve Bruce's time in charge.

Matthew Pennington Matthew Pennington automatically goes in at centre back, and if he was still at the club, he'd have a very strong claim to be starting now. Instead, the 30-year-old is getting the regular football he wants with Bradford City.

Ollie Norburn Due to a shortage of options at centre back out of the permanent departures, we'll play Ollie Norburn further back.

Dominic Thompson Dom Thompson goes in at left back. The ex-Brentford man left Blackpool by mutual consent for Motherwell back in January, and has since joined Kilmarnock.