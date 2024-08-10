Crawley Town V Blackpool matchday live: Follow for updates from the Seasiders' League One opener

By Amos Wynn
Published 10th Aug 2024, 16:11 GMT
Blackpool start the League One season away to Crawley Town (Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images)Blackpool start the League One season away to Crawley Town (Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images)
Blackpool start the League One campaign with a trip to Broadfield Stadium to take on Crawley Town.

The Seasiders will be looking to improve on last season’s eighth place finish, with a defeat to Reading on the final day costing them a place in the play-offs.

So far this summer, seven new players have arrived at Bloomfield Road, and could be set to make their competitive debut for the club this evening.

Neil Critchley will be hoping the additions of Jordan Rhodes, Ashley Fletcher, Zac Ashworth, Hayden Coulson, Lee Evans, Elkan Baggott and Elliot Embleton will boost his side’s promotion chances.

Meanwhile, Crawley earned their place in League One via the play-offs last season, and will be looking to prove a number of people wrong by avoiding relegation this season.

Follow for live updates from Blackpool’s opening game here:

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 16:09 GMT

We've arrived

Good afternoon and welcome to Broadfield Road, where we will be providing live updates from Blackpool’s League One opener away to Crawley Town.

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 16:11 GMT

The Seasiders are here

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 16:31 GMT

The team for today

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 16:35 GMT

Crawley's team for today

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 16:53 GMT

The warm-up is underway

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 17:08 GMT

We're closing in on kick off

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 17:18 GMT

Opening day trip

There were 681 away tickets sold prior to today’s match.

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 17:27 GMT

The teams are out

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 17:30 GMT

KICK OFF!

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 17:35 GMT

Chance

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 17:47 GMT

Crawley take the lead

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 18:02 GMT

Crawley are knocking at the door again

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 18:02 GMT

Joseph forces a save

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 18:04 GMT

Crawley double their lead

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 18:12 GMT

Chance

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 18:17 GMT

Norburn hits the post

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 18:18 GMT

HALF TIME

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 18:32 GMT

Back underway

