Crawley Town V Blackpool matchday live: Follow for updates from the Seasiders' League One opener

Blackpool start the League One season away to Crawley Town (Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images)

Blackpool start the League One campaign with a trip to Broadfield Stadium to take on Crawley Town.

The Seasiders will be looking to improve on last season’s eighth place finish, with a defeat to Reading on the final day costing them a place in the play-offs.

So far this summer, seven new players have arrived at Bloomfield Road, and could be set to make their competitive debut for the club this evening.

Neil Critchley will be hoping the additions of Jordan Rhodes, Ashley Fletcher, Zac Ashworth, Hayden Coulson, Lee Evans, Elkan Baggott and Elliot Embleton will boost his side’s promotion chances.

Meanwhile, Crawley earned their place in League One via the play-offs last season, and will be looking to prove a number of people wrong by avoiding relegation this season.