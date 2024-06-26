Crawley Town boss gives verdict on opener against 'big club' Blackpool
The two teams go head-to-head at Broadfield Stadium on August 10 (K.O. 5.30pm), with the game available to watch on Sky Sports+ - along with every EFL fixture on the opening weekend.
Crawley overcame Crewe Alexandra in the League Two play-off final at Wembley last month to claim a place in the third tier of English football, but manager Scott Lindsey is now focusing on the future, and is delighted to be starting the campaigning against the Seasiders.
“I am really pleased to be at home and against a big club in Blackpool,” he told Sussex World.
“We have spent the last five and half weeks reflecting on what we have achieved which was obviously promotion so it was nice to do that and it was important to do that.
“Times like what happened at Wembley don’t come along very often so we have to embrace that, but now we must focus on what is in front of us which is tough game at home to start the season.”
Following their trip to Crawley, Blackpool face League Two champions Stockport County in their first home game of the campaign on August 17.
So far this summer, the Seasiders have added Jordan Rhodes and Ashley Fletcher to their ranks, as well as welcoming back Richard Keogh in a coaching role.
