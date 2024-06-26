Crawley Town boss gives verdict on opener against 'big club' Blackpool

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool start the 2024/25 League One season with a trip to newly-promoted Crawley Town.

The two teams go head-to-head at Broadfield Stadium on August 10 (K.O. 5.30pm), with the game available to watch on Sky Sports+ - along with every EFL fixture on the opening weekend.

Crawley overcame Crewe Alexandra in the League Two play-off final at Wembley last month to claim a place in the third tier of English football, but manager Scott Lindsey is now focusing on the future, and is delighted to be starting the campaigning against the Seasiders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I am really pleased to be at home and against a big club in Blackpool,” he told Sussex World.

“We have spent the last five and half weeks reflecting on what we have achieved which was obviously promotion so it was nice to do that and it was important to do that.

“Times like what happened at Wembley don’t come along very often so we have to embrace that, but now we must focus on what is in front of us which is tough game at home to start the season.”

Following their trip to Crawley, Blackpool face League Two champions Stockport County in their first home game of the campaign on August 17.