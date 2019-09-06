Coventry City v Blackpool AS IT HAPPENED: Team news, action and reaction from Seasiders' trip to St Andrew's The Seasiders take on Coventry at Birmingham City's St Andrew's Stadium Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Blackpool will be looking to maintain their unbeaten start to the season when they make the trip to Birmingham today to face Coventry City. Keep refreshing our live blog below for all the latest updates: Coventry City 3-2 Blackpool: Callum O'Hare's late goal condemns Seasiders to first league defeat Blackpool boss Simon Grayson hails the Seasiders’ squad strength