Coventry City 1-2 Blackpool as it happened: Jerry Yates bags again in comeback win

After a much-needed free week, Blackpool return to action this afternoon with a pretty pivotal clash against Coventry City.

Michael Appleton’s side come into the encounter full of confidence following their 4-2 derby win against Preston North End last weekend.

The Seasiders, who sit 18th in the Championship table, have only lost one of their last five.

But today they come up against an in-form Coventry outfit who had won their last three games prior to their midweek 2-2 draw against Rotherham United.

Mark Robins’ side are currently 21st, two points adrift of the Seasiders, but have played two games fewer than the majority of the sides in and around them owing to their pitch issues earlier in the season.

Should the Sky Blues win their two games in hand, they could climb as high as 10th in the standings.