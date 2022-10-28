Coventry City 1-2 Blackpool as it happened: Jerry Yates bags again in comeback win
After the high of last weekend’s derby win, Blackpool will be looking to back up that memorable result with another three points when they take to the road today.
Coventry City, a side that sit two points below them in the Championship table, provide the opposition.
Follow our blog for build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction.
Coventry City v Blackpool - live updates
Key Events
- FT: Coventry 1-2 Blackpool
- Seasiders looking to build on last week’s derby win
- James Husband and Jordan Thorniley passed fit, but Liam Bridcutt out
Good afternoon
And welcome to today’s live blog.
After the high of last weekend’s derby win, Blackpool will be looking to back up that memorable result with another three points when they take to the road today.
Coventry City, a side that sit two points below them in the Championship table, provide the opposition.
Follow our blog for build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction.
Match preview
After a much-needed free week, Blackpool return to action this afternoon with a pretty pivotal clash against Coventry City.
Michael Appleton’s side come into the encounter full of confidence following their 4-2 derby win against Preston North End last weekend.
The Seasiders, who sit 18th in the Championship table, have only lost one of their last five.
But today they come up against an in-form Coventry outfit who had won their last three games prior to their midweek 2-2 draw against Rotherham United.
Mark Robins’ side are currently 21st, two points adrift of the Seasiders, but have played two games fewer than the majority of the sides in and around them owing to their pitch issues earlier in the season.
Should the Sky Blues win their two games in hand, they could climb as high as 10th in the standings.
Today’s referee is Darren Bond, who officiated Blackpool’s 2-1 defeat to Millwall earlier in the season. He’s dished out 51 red cards during his 12 games so far this season and just one red.
Team news
For once, Blackpool have been handed some positive news on the injury front ahead of this afternoon’s encounter.
Defensive duo Jordan Thorniley (above) and James Husband have both been ruled fit despite hobbling off with knocks against Preston last weekend.
According to Michael Appleton, this was just a precaution due to cramp/stiffness and the pair have trained fine this week.
Elsewhere, the news regarding Liam Bridcutt isn’t quite as positive after the midfielder was also forced off with injury during the derby.
The midfielder suffered a hamstring strain and is likely to miss today’s game against Coventry and the midweek trip to West Brom, but could be back for the home game against Luton next weekend.
Jordan Gabriel (knee), Kevin Stewart (fractured foot and calf), Lewis Fiorini (hamstring) Keshi Anderson (quad) and Jake Beesley (also a fractured foot) all remain sidelined.
Shayne Lavery, meanwhile, serves the third and final game of his three-match ban.
Michael Appleton’s pre-match comments
“Coventry are miles better than third bottom, there’s no doubt about that,” Appleton said.
“The stats will back me up with that one, because they’re four unbeaten, they’ve only lost two in 10 and they’re a side that finished in the top half last season.
“They did ever so well last year for long periods and they’ve got some good, young players.
“I was at the game the other night and it was like a game of basketball against Rotherham. It was end-to-end and you could see why there’s a spring in their step and they feel they’re heading in the right direction.
“(Gustavo) Hamer is as good as a player I’ve seen passing the ball in the division, the likes of (Jamie) Allen and (Viktor) Gyokeres up top are really dangerous players so we’ve got a really big job on our hands.”
Opposition view
“Blackpool have been really good,” Coventry boss Mark Robins said.
“They’ve played some really good stuff and they’ve created and took a lot of chances.
“They’ve been involved in some 3-3s against Sheffield United the other week and then the game against Burnley earlier in the season and then they’ve got Jerry Yates scoring goals, I think he has three braces in four games so he’s going to be full of confidence.
“Liam Bridcutt has come into the side and done well, he came off the other night so whether he’s available tomorrow I’m not sure, but they’ve got some good players who have had 12 months in the division.
“We expect a really difficult game because that’s what you get every week, but if we win the game, we can go above them and that’s an incentive as well.”
How will the Seasiders line up?
Blackpool have been given a boost ahead of today’s trip to Coventry with the news that both James Husband and Jordan Thorniley are both fit.
But the Seasiders still remain without a host of other names, with Liam Bridcutt joining Jordan Gabriel, Kevin Stewart, Lewis Fiorini, Keshi Anderson and Jake Beesley on the sidelines.
Shayne Lavery, meanwhile, will serve the third and final game of his ban.
With that in mind, we take a stab at how we think the Seasiders might line up against the Sky Blues on Saturday...
Today’s odds
Coventry to win 19/20
The draw 5/2
Blackpool to win 14/5
Odds according to OLBG