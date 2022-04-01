The Seasiders should have a number of players back from injury in time for Saturday's game

Could any of the injured players return? Blackpool's predicted starting line-up for Nottingham Forest clash

After a two-and-a-half week break, the Seasiders return to action tomorrow with a mouth-watering home clash against Nottingham Forest.

By Matt Scrafton
Friday, 1st April 2022, 10:55 am

But with a number of players now back from injury, how will the Seasiders line up?

Here’s our predicted XI...

1. GK - Dan Grimshaw

The shot stopper could soon have Chris Maxwell breathing down his neck.

2. RB - Dujon Sterling

Jordan Gabriel is close to a return, but won't be available to face his former club on Saturday.

3. CB - Marvin Ekpiteta

The skipper is arguably the first name on the teamsheet.

4. CB - Jordan Thorniley

Richard Keogh is also back in contention and will be pushing Thorniley all the way for a start.

