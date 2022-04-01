Could any of the injured players return? Blackpool's predicted starting line-up for Nottingham Forest clash

But with a number of players now back from injury, how will the Seasiders line up?
Here’s our predicted XI...
1. GK - Dan Grimshaw
The shot stopper could soon have Chris Maxwell breathing down his neck.
2. RB - Dujon Sterling
Jordan Gabriel is close to a return, but won't be available to face his former club on Saturday.
3. CB - Marvin Ekpiteta
The skipper is arguably the first name on the teamsheet.
4. CB - Jordan Thorniley
Richard Keogh is also back in contention and will be pushing Thorniley all the way for a start.
