Conversations with head coach Neil Critchley inspired Albie Morgan's decision to join Blackpool

The 23-year-old, who put pen to paper on a three-year deal with the option of a further 12 months a fortnight ago, says he was sold on the switch up north as soon as conversations with the promotion-winning head coach started to develop.

The midfielder had spent 15 years at Charlton Athletic having progressed through the Addicks' youth setup and went on to make more than 100 appearances for the Seasiders' League One rivals.

"First and foremost, it was speaking to the 'gaffer', after seeing that he'd been reappointed, when conversations started to pick up," he said.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 09: Albie Morgan of Charlton Athletic battles for possession with Josh Emmanuel of Hull City during the Sky Bet League One match between Charlton Athletic and Hull City at The Valley on May 09, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

"After speaking to him, and hearing where he wants the club to go, along with the style of play, there were so many factors that suited me.

"Blackpool is a massive club, obviously just coming down from the Championship, so looking at the squad and the size of the club, we should only be looking in one direction, which is to get back to the Championship. Hopefully we can all have a successful season."

Morgan continued: "It was just general football talk. It was nice to have a conversation about myself, what I'm like as a person, what I can expect from him as a manager, what he can do for me, and how he can help improve me as a player.

"Any player should be looking to improve and I've definitely got plenty of room for improvement.

"Listening to how he felt he could develop me and the team, and how he could see me fitting in, was something that attracted me very much to joining Blackpool."

Morgan also revealed that he took great encouragement from the strength of the Tangerines’ squad that had remained intact following relegation last term.

With the group confirmed following the release of the club’s retained list, the new kid on the block said: "Looking at the team that came down, that was a major factor in me coming here.

"Knowing that those boys were staying, and knowing that those boys had done it in the Championship, it made me look forward to this season and look at the job ahead.