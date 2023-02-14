'Complete clown': Blackpool boss Mick McCarthy blasts fixture computer for throwing up midweek Swansea City trip

The Seasiders make the long trip down to South Wales looking to finally get back to winning ways, having endured a 13-game run without a win.

Should they claim a long-awaited three points, it could see McCarthy’s men jump out of the bottom three.

Ahead of the game, McCarthy was only too happy to let his feelings be known about the fixture computer throwing up such an awkward fixture.

“Whoever thought it was a good idea for Blackpool to play in Swansea on a Wednesday night is a complete clown,” he said.

“Maybe it’s the computer, is it? Maybe it’s the computer that’s a clown.

“Could no-one have had a look at that and go ‘oh yes, let’s go and make Blackpool travel down there on a Wednesday and they’ll be back at daft o’clock on Thursday morning to prepare for Stoke on Saturday’.

Mick McCarthy's side will return to Blackpool in the early hours of Thursday morning

“Whoever that was, thanks very much. I really appreciate it.”

Blackpool face a Swansea side that sit 15th in the table, but have conceded six goals in their last two games during their back-to-back defeats against Birmingham City and Sheffield United respectively.

“We want to win the game,” McCarthy said. “We know how important it is for the club and for me to get a win.

“Just wishing it isn’t going to make it happen though, so we need to do our work which we’re going to do in terms of our analysis of Swansea, who are a good side.

“They keep the ball and they will have a lot of possession, but it will be nice travelling back to Blackpool at 10pm with three points.

“They’re a possession-based team and they will make it difficult for you, but we’ve got to try and make it hard for them.

“If we have to catch them in transition…we have our way of scoring goals, just like they have theirs.