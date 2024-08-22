Comparing Neil Critchley's win percentage to his previous stint and Blackpool's last 10 coaches

By Amos Wynn
Published 22nd Aug 2024, 14:30 BST
Blackpool have parted ways with head coach Neil Critchley after only two games of the new League One season.

Saturday’s 3-0 loss to Stockport County proved to be the 45-year-old’s final game in charge of the club, with the result following a 2-1 loss away to Crawley Town on the opening weekend.

Critchley was initially with Blackpool between 2020 and 2022, during which time he guided the club to the Championship via the play-offs.

After leaving the Fylde Coast to become Steven Gerrard’s assistant at Aston Villa, the ex-Liverpool youth coach returned to Bloomfield Road last summer, but failed to replicate his past success, with the Seasiders finishing eighth in League One.

Here’s a look at Critchley’s win percentage in his most recent stint compared to his last spell – and the record of other recent coaches:

Neil Critchley was sacked as Blackpool boss after a poor start to the 2024/25 League One season.

1. Neil Critchley - 48.4%

Mick McCarthy endured a poor stint as Blackpool manager between January and April last year.

2. Mick McCarthy- 14.3%

Michael Appleton was dismissed last January by the Seasiders after only managing seven wins in all competitions.

3. Michael Appleton- 24.1%

Neil Critchley guided the Seasiders to the Championship via the League One play-offs in his first stint in charge.

4. Neil Critchley - 43.1%

Simon Grayson's second spell in charge of the Seasiders didn't go to plan, managing just 13 wins in 38 games.

5. Simon Grayson- 34.2%

After previously being chief scout, assistant coach and caretaker manager, Terry McPhillips was in the top job between 2018 and 2019.

6. Terry McPhillips- 36.2%

