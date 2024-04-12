Comparing Blackpool's agent fees with the likes of Portsmouth, Derby County, Peterborough United and Bolton Wanderers

FA figures between February 2023 and February 2024 show that Blackpool have paid one of the highest net totals to agents/intermediaries in League One throughout the current campaign.

The Seasiders have welcomed a number of new players to Bloomfield Road since their relegation from the Championship last season, while a number individuals have departed, with the most notable being Jerry Yates’ move to Swansea City.

They have also paid fees for handing out new deals and new registrations, as well as the cancelling of contracts, which includes the exit of Tom Trybull last summer.

Here’s how Blackpool’s agent fees compare to other clubs in League One from lowest to highest:

Cambridge United have paid a net total of £15,680 to Agents/Intermediaries.

Carlisle United have paid a net total of £62,682 to Agents/Intermediaries.

Cheltenham have paid a net total of £63,100 to Agents/Intermediaries.

Shrewsbury have paid a net total of £79,173 to Agents/Intermediaries.

Northampton have paid a net total of £86,050 to Agents/Intermediaries.

