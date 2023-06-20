Clarke Carlisle: Blackpool have nothing or nobody to fear in League One
The former Bloomfield Road centre back believes that a return to the Championship is well up for grabs.
With the likes of Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday gone, the 43-year-old insists that the division is wide open.
Derby County stand as the current favourites for promotion with many bookmakers while Bolton Wanderers, last season's play-off finalists Barnsley, Reading, Peterborough United and Portsmouth are all prominent in the betting.
"The reason why I think this is a really positive move is because, when you look at the wider picture, you look at the league that Blackpool are entering," he said.
"If ever you can say a statement like this, it's now, because it's a great time to be in League One. Plymouth Argyle, Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town were all promoted, the clubs that came down with Blackpool - Reading and Wigan Athletic - are both in financial dire straits."
Carlisle, who played 93 times and scored seven goals for Blackpool in the EFL's basement tier having joined the Tangerines as a teenager, doesn't feel his former club will face much competition from the clubs climbing up from League Two either.
Leyton Orient came up as champions, Stevenage were runners up, Northampton Town grabbed the final automatic spot and Carlisle United overcame the challenge of Stockport County in the play-off final at Wembley.
Carlisle continued: "We know that Simon [Sadler] has got a handle on what's going on at the club now, which I think is a good footing, but equally look at the other end.
"Look at the clubs coming up. There isn't anybody who you would suggest is a massive club that's in resurgence or ascendency, like Northampton Town, Carlisle United, Leyton Orient, Stevenage.
"I think this is a prime opportunity for Blackpool to come down, shed some of the older players, shed some of their higher earning players, and give Critch the time he needs to redevelop that winning mentality that he had before. I think he can do it in one season!"