CJ Hamilton reveals full extent of previous injury problems as Blackpool winger rediscovers top form

The winger is absolutely flying at the moment and continued his impressive form with Blackpool’s opening goal in their 3-1 win against Bristol City on Saturday.

The close-range strike, which came on the back of two assists in two games, was his first goal since December 2020, when he scored a dramatic late winner in a crucial 3-2 victory against Hull City.

Since then, the 26-year-old has been plagued by injuries, initially suffering a serious hamstring setback before undergoing surgery on his metatarsal on two occasions.

Hamilton was underwhelming on his return to the side in the FA Cup defeat to Hartlepool United last month, but since then the winger - who was awarded the sponsor’s Man of the Match award on Saturday - has looked back to his best.

“All the boys were outstanding, but to get Man of the Match after being out for a while is always a good feeling,” Hamilton said.

“To get a goal is great, it’s been a long time coming.

“I just realised the last goal I scored was the late winner against Hull, but just being out there playing with the boys again is a nice feeling.

“People won’t realise how long I’ve been out for. It’s been so stop-start.

“At the start of the season, I wasn’t even at 30% of what I was before. Playing with an injury is the hardest thing, especially when it relates to your feet.

“But as you can see I’m growing in confidence and playing good football at the moment.

“I feel a world of difference now compared to what it was, so I’m so glad I had the second operation.”

Saturday’s win against Bristol City made it three straight home wins on the spin for Neil Critchley’s side.

The Seasiders, who have yet to be beaten in the league in 2022, head to Coventry City on Tuesday night.

“Getting these recent wins at home has been good and hopefully we can keep picking some points up away,” Hamilton added.

“In any league you want to make sure you make your home stadium a fortress and that’s what we’re trying to do at the moment.”

Blackpool are now only five points adrift of the play-offs having moved up to 40 points and level with Tuesday’s opponents.

When asked if he feels the Seasiders can launch a genuine tilt at the top six during the final 17 games of the season, Hamilton said: “Definitely. As a group, we’ve always thought that.

“Last season we did the same, so why can’t we do it again?

“You can see Coventry are a good team because they’re up there as well.

“But for us, it’s all about rest and recovery and going there to try and get something.”