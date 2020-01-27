Chris Maxwell explains why Simon Grayson was the deciding factor in making the move to Blackpool from Preston North End

Blackpool’s latest recruit Chris Maxwell says he couldn’t turn down the opportunity to work with Simon Grayson for a second time in his career.

Maxwell has signed a short-term deal until the end of the season

The goalkeeper reunites with the Pool boss having previously played under him during his time with Lancashire rivals Preston North End.

The 29-year-old has signed a short-term deal with the Seasiders until the end of the season having had his contract at Deepdale cancelled.

“I’m really excited,” the shot stopper said.

“When the opportunity arose to work under Simon Grayson again it was something that jumped out to me.

“There were a couple of other options available but as soon as I knew Blackpool were interested, with Simon Grayson being in charge here, I was delighted to come.”

Maxwell, who went on to make 83 appearances for Preston during his three-year stay, has also previously played for the likes of Cambridge United and Wrexham.

The keeper has been out on loan with Scottish Premiership side Hibernian this season, making 17 appearances, but he’s not featured as much in recent weeks following the arrival of new manager Jack Ross - leading to his recall.

“It was a great time for the six months I was there,” Maxwell added.

“As soon as the new manager came in he had other ideas, so it didn’t work out for me.

“But I still enjoyed my time there, but now I’m looking ahead to the future.”

Maxwell becomes the first player to move between Blackpool and Preston since Andy Little signed for the Seasiders on loan during the 2015/16 season.

Grayson has been keen to bolster his goalkeeping options following the injury Jak Alnwick suffered on Boxing Day.

The on-loan Rangers man has subsequently undergone successful surgery on his arm but is now facing the prospect of 12 weeks on the sidelines.

Last season's number one Mark Howard has recently returned to the fold, starting the last five games.

Having initially looked a little rusty, Howard delivered an impressive display in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Lincoln City - saving Tyler Walker’s first-half penalty.

Fellow shot stopper Christoffer Mafoumbi has since departed the club on loan, joining League Two strugglers Morecambe.

“It’s a position that’s really important to the team and a good working environment with the other goalkeepers is essential to be successful,” Maxwell said.

“I’m looking forward to meeting up with the boys and enjoying working with each other.

“Hopefully I can help keep the ball out of the back of the net.

“I believe it’s a position where you can see everything so you can help organise things and spot the danger before it happens.

“Communication and organisation is something I pride myself on and it’s something I intend to implement with this team.”