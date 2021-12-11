Chris Maxwell: Blackpool's next opponents are my competition, not Dan Grimshaw

The 31-year-old returned to the starting line-up last weekend for the 3-0 defeat to Luton Town following his two-month injury lay-off.

During his absence, Grimshaw stepped up to the plate, performing superbly in the nine games he played in.

But the 23-year-old, who conceded just eight times during that time, found himself back on the bench following Maxwell’s return from injury.

Maxwell, who is likely to keep his place in between the sticks for today's game against Derby County, says it would be the wrong mindset to see Grimshaw as competition for the number one jersey.

“For me personally, my competition is the team you play on a Saturday. Every player in the dressing room should be looking at the opposition, it’s not an individual thing,” Maxwell told The Gazette.

“It’s not about competing to get in the team just to play, we don’t just want to play. We want to win, we want to compete, we want to be at the top end of the table. We won’t be happy unless we’re at the top end of the table and looking up.

“We’re that way inclined and I think if players only care about playing on the Saturday and that’s it, then I think that’s wrong.

“It’s got to be a case of being in it together to win a game on a Saturday. We’re competing against the players we’re playing against, not the players within the group.

“We push each other whether we’re in the starting 11 or not and we all support each other.”

Nevertheless, Maxwell was impressed by what he saw from Grimshaw but not at all surprised.

“He’s been fantastic,” he added.

“First and foremost, he’s a great lad. I’ve got a really good relationship with him, Stuart Moore, Charlie Monks and (goalkeeping coach) Steve Banks as well, so we’ve got a really good group of goalkeepers at the club.

“There’s bags of talent in our group, Grimmy and Stu are fantastic goalies as well with the excellent qualities they possess.

“They were very supportive of me before and after the game on Saturday as we were of Stu against Blackburn and Grimmy when he had his run in the team.

“It doesn’t matter to me or to anyone else who plays as long as we get the results and the performances we want. If we get that, we will all succeed as a group, so we’re certainly in that type of mould.”

When asked if he was expecting to come straight back into the side upon his return, Maxwell said: “To be honest I didn’t think about it.

“Everybody was ready to play on the Saturday and that’s the way it has to be, we’ve all got to be ready to play our part whether that’s 46 games a season or just one game. We’ve all got to do our bit.

“That’s the beauty of football, that’s the beauty of a team sport.”