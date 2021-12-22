Cheltenham Town v Blackpool: Live match updates from FA Youth Cup fourth round tie
Cheltenham Town stand in the way of Blackpool sealing a spot in the fifth round of the FA Youth Cup.
Follow our blog for live match updates...
Cheltenham v Blackpool FA Youth Cup - live updates
Last updated: Wednesday, 22 December, 2021, 18:39
- LIVE: Cheltenham 0-0 Blackpool
- Young Seasiders bidding to reach last 16 of the FA Youth Cup
The Cheltenham side
Warm-up underway
Team news
How you can watch the game
If you’ve not made the trip down to Whaddon Road, you can still watch the game as it’s being live streamed on Blackpool’s official YouTube page.
Match preview
The Under-19s saw off Huddersfield Town 1-0 at Bloomfield Road in the previous round to reach this stage of the competition.
Cheltenham, meanwhile, secured their passage through to the next stage of the competition with a 4-0 win against Rugby Town.
The Robins, who sit second from bottom in the South West Youth Alliance table, beat North Leigh and Portsmouth in the previous two rounds.
Cheltenham did take Premier League giants Arsenal all the way to penalties during last season’s competition, losing on spot kicks after a 0-0 draw in their third round tie.
The young Seasiders made the best possible preparation for tonight’s cup tie by thrashing Tranmere Rovers in the league on Friday to keep them fourth in the table.
John Murphy’s side hit Tranmere for nine as Johnny Johnston, the hero of Blackpool’s FA Youth Cup third round win, was at the double again.
Strike partner Jake Daniels, meanwhile, also netted twice, while Arnold Matshazi, Joe Strawn and Zack Littler also found the back of the net.
Blackpool’s second of the game came via a Tranmere own goal, while seven of Blackpool’s nine goals came within the first hour.
Good evening
And welcome to today’s live blog.
The Under-19s make the long trip to Gloucestershire today to take on Cheltenham Town in the fourth round of the FA Youth Cup. A spot in the last 16 is at stake.
Follow the blog for build-up, team news and live match updates.