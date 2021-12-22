Cheltenham Town v Blackpool: Live match updates from FA Youth Cup fourth round tie

The Under-19s saw off Huddersfield Town 1-0 at Bloomfield Road in the previous round to reach this stage of the competition.

Cheltenham, meanwhile, secured their passage through to the next stage of the competition with a 4-0 win against Rugby Town.

The Robins, who sit second from bottom in the South West Youth Alliance table, beat North Leigh and Portsmouth in the previous two rounds.

Cheltenham did take Premier League giants Arsenal all the way to penalties during last season’s competition, losing on spot kicks after a 0-0 draw in their third round tie.

The young Seasiders made the best possible preparation for tonight’s cup tie by thrashing Tranmere Rovers in the league on Friday to keep them fourth in the table.

John Murphy’s side hit Tranmere for nine as Johnny Johnston, the hero of Blackpool’s FA Youth Cup third round win, was at the double again.

Strike partner Jake Daniels, meanwhile, also netted twice, while Arnold Matshazi, Joe Strawn and Zack Littler also found the back of the net.