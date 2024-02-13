Blackpool were defeated by Cheltenham (Photographer Andrew Kearns / CameraSport)

Elliot Bonds scored either side of half time to condemn the lacklustre Seasiders to their eighth loss on the road this season.

Neil Critchley’s side are now four league games without a win, and their hopes of making the top six look less and less likely with each passing week.

Following a quiet start to the game, Cheltenham had a golden opportunity to open the scoring ahead of the half hour mark. A free kick from Sean Long was glanced across the face of goal by Curtis Davies, with George Lloyd unable to keep his header down from close-range.

The home side didn’t have to wait too much longer to open the scoring, as Blackpool struggled to defend another set piece, leaving the ball free for Bonds to poke past Dan Grimshaw through a crowd of bodies.

Darrell Clarke’s side almost doubled their lead before half time, with the Seasiders keeper making a strong save to deny a powerful effort from Will Ferry.

Following the restart, Grimshaw made another important stop to keep the score at 1-0, coming off his line to deny Lloyd after a good ball through from Bonds.

Blackpool had to wait until the 59th minute for their first chance of the game. A good ball into the box by Albie Morgan was met by Kylian Kouassi, but the striker was unable to generate enough power to trouble Luke Southwood with a header.

Heading into the latter stages, Cheltenham were awarded a penalty following more mayhem from another set piece. Grimshaw was once again on hand with a big save, with the 26-year-old guessing the right way to deny Aidan Keena.

With five minutes left on the clock, the Robins secured the three points, as Bonds claimed his second of the evening to make it 2-0.

Blackpool FC: Dan Grimshaw, Matthew Pennington, Olly Casey, James Husband, CJ Hamilton, George Byers (81’), Albie Morgan, Andy Lyons (68’), Karamoko Dembele, Kyle Joseph, Kylian Kouassi (68’).