Chelsea v Blackpool: Live match updates from FA Youth Cup quarter-final

Should Blackpool make it past Chelsea tonight, they will qualify for the semi-finals of the FA Youth Cup for the second time in four years.

The young Seasiders made it to that stage in 2018, where they were beaten by Arsenal over two legs.

The winner of tonight’s game will take on either Blackburn Rovers or Nottingham Forest in the last four. Those teams do battle at Ewood Park next Thursday.

John Murphy’s side booked their spot in the last eight after breezing past Newcastle United 3-0 at Bloomfield Road earlier this month.

Arnold Matshazi bagged a double, while Jake Daniels made sure of the win 10 minutes from time.

The win sets up a mouthwatering tie with one of the strongest academies in the country in Chelsea, who fought back from three goals down to beat Liverpool 4-3 in the last round.