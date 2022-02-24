Chelsea v Blackpool: Live match updates from FA Youth Cup quarter-final
Blackpool's Under-18s have the chance of a lifetime tonight when they take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the quarter-finals of the FA Youth Cup.

- LIVE: Chelsea 0-0 Blackpool
- Seasiders take on Premier League giants in quarter-final of FA Youth Cup
- Winner to face Blackburn Rovers or Nottingham Forest in the last four
- Tie kicks off at earlier time of 6pm
‘Play with no fear'
First-team boss Neil Critchley has called on John Murphy’s side to play with no fear at Stamford Bridge tonight.
“Going to Chelsea, who are obviously one of the best academies in the country, and playing at Stamford Bridge ... I’m sure it will be a proud moment for the players and their families.
“I hope they go there and can put on a performance that shows why they’ve got to this stage of the competition.
“They’ve been excellent so far. They’ve had three really good performances and they’ve had to improve along the way.
“They will have to improve again but there’s no pressure on our boys.
“They can just give it their all and give it everything they’ve got because no-one is expecting Blackpool to beat Chelsea.”
Match preview
Should Blackpool make it past Chelsea tonight, they will qualify for the semi-finals of the FA Youth Cup for the second time in four years.
The young Seasiders made it to that stage in 2018, where they were beaten by Arsenal over two legs.
The winner of tonight’s game will take on either Blackburn Rovers or Nottingham Forest in the last four. Those teams do battle at Ewood Park next Thursday.
John Murphy’s side booked their spot in the last eight after breezing past Newcastle United 3-0 at Bloomfield Road earlier this month.
Arnold Matshazi bagged a double, while Jake Daniels made sure of the win 10 minutes from time.
The win sets up a mouthwatering tie with one of the strongest academies in the country in Chelsea, who fought back from three goals down to beat Liverpool 4-3 in the last round.
The Blues were runners-up to Manchester City in 2020, having won the FA Youth Cup seven times in the previous 10 years.
After last night’s disappointment at QPR, the focus turns to academy matters as Blackpool’s Under-18s take on Chelsea in the quarter-finals of the FA Youth Cup at Stamford Bridge.
A reminder that tonight’s game kicks off at the earlier time of 6pm.
