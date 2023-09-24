Charlie Patino: Arsenal youngster and former Blackpool loanee scores cheeky chip in Swansea City's victory over Sheffield Wednesday
Ex-Blackpool loanee Charlie Patino scored one of the standout goals in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.
The Arsenal youngster is currently with Swansea City, and helped Michael Duff’s side on their way to a 3-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday.
His goal came in the 67th minute, with the 19-year-old producing a chip to beat Devis Vásquez.
Former Seasider Jerry Yates was also on the scoresheet at the Swansea.com Stadium.
Patino made 37 appearances while on loan with Blackpool last season, scoring three times and providing four assists.