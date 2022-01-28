Charlie Kirk ready to take next step with Blackpool

The deal also includes the option for the Seasiders to make the move permanent at a later date.

Kirk, who is well known to Neil Critchley from his time at Crewe Alexandra, has previously only played in the bottom two divisions.

New Blackpool signing Charlie Kirk in action against the Seasiders for Crewe Alexandra in 2020.

“I’m happy to be here and get the deal over the line,” Kirk said.

“I’ve played in League One and League Two all my career, so to make that next step up to the Championship is something I can’t wait for.

“I grew up working with the gaffer and I know what he’s like and he obviously knows what I’m like. I’m really looking forward to getting started and helping the team.”

Blackpool’s interest in Kirk was sparked by the exit of Demetri Mitchell, who finalised a move to Scottish side Hibernian this week.

Kirk departs Charlton having failed to settle in the capital following his summer move from Gresty Road.

The winger only signed for the Addicks on a four-year deal in August after they triggered a £500,000 release clause.

His move to Charlton hasn’t gone to plan, with the winger making just 14 appearances in all competitions this season.

While Kirk has yet to find the back of the net for Charlton, his record at Crewe was impressive with 32 goals in 206 appearances.

The winger last started a league game for Charlton at Lincoln City in October, although he has featured more heavily in the cup competitions.

Despite Kirk’s move to Charlton not working out, Critchley remains confident Blackpool have got a very talented player on their hands. “Charlie’s got undoubted quality,” the head coach said.

“If you look at his assists record and goals, he definitely brings something in the final third to the team.

“He makes good decisions around the box, he’s calm, he can link with players around him and he’s got the final pass, which is a priceless commodity.

“He’s a good athlete as well. He can run and he’s got a good history of playing games, so he will add to the way we want to play.

“He’s an intelligent footballer, so he will fit into our system well.”

Critchley added: “I’ve spent many a year with Charlie as a young boy and I’ve kept an eye on his development and his career pathway.

“He broke into Crewe’s first team at a young age and he’s got a lot of experience for a young player.

“He had a great season last season at Crewe in League One and I know what he will bring to us, so I’m delighted he’s joined us.”