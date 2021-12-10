Change in personnel within Blackpool's top team as Linton Brown moves on

Linton Brown has left his role as chief commercial officer after spending two years at Bloomfield Road.

Brown, who played for Hull City and Swansea City during his playing days, moved to the Fylde coast in September 2019 having held previous senior commercial positions at Hull, Bolton Wanderers and Barnsley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Filling the void is AFC Fylde’s former chief executive Jonty Castle, who officially becomes the club’s chief revenue officer.

Castle has previously worked at both Oxford United and Wigan Athletic.

Confirming the changes, chief executive Ben Mansford told The Gazette: “Linton Brown worked with me at Barnsley and he gave us a wonderful two years.

“He decided now was the right time to probably drift back to Yorkshire and spend more time with his family, so he goes with our best wishes.

Jonty Castle worked as AFC Fylde's chief executive as his last role

“Jonty has taken on lead commercial roles at Wigan in the past and he was recently chief executive at AFC Fylde, so to have someone of Jonty’s expertise and experience on our doorstep is a good fit.

“I can’t thank Linton enough for all of his hard work over the two years and I’m looking forward to working with Jonty as part of our senior management team.”