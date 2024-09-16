Change in circumstance for Blackpool loanee following weekend result

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool youngster Josh Miles is currently on loan with National League North side Warrington Town.

In eight appearances in the sixth tier of England football, the 17-year-old has scored one goal so far during his time with the Yellows.

A new challenge will now come the way of the forward, following the departure of Warrington head coach Mark Beesley over the weekend.

The 43-year-old resigned from his post at Cantilever Park after three years in the role, with a 2-1 defeat to Radcliffe in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup proving to be his final game.

Beesley, who started his playing career with Preston North End, represented the likes of Chester, Cambridge United and Forest Green Rovers before hanging up his boots in 2013.

Following his retirement, he spent a number of years as Yellows’ assistant coach before getting the top job in 2021.

A change of coach will present a new challenge for Miles, who joined the Cheshire club at the end of July on a three-month loan.

The Steven Gerrard Academy graduate made the move to Bloomfield Road from Southport last summer, and was handed his senior debut for the Seasiders in an EFL Trophy tie against Morecambe, as well as playing for the U18s and the development squad.

Eight games into the new National League North season, Miles and his Warrington teammates currently sit in 18th on eight points, with only two wins under their belt so far.