Blackpool found themselves 2-0 down after 21 minutes last night but enjoyed a brilliant comeback in the second half that saw Owen Dale and Jerry Yates (2) make it 3-2 at the full-time whistle.

The win means the Seasiders have lost only one of their last five and now sit in 12th place – within touching distance of the top six.

Neil Critchley’s side will now face local rivals Preston North End at the weekend in their bid to move into a play-off spot – with Preston currently struggling towards the end of the table with only one win in their last seven Championship matches.

Here are the best of today’s Championship rumours...

1. Stoke City join race for Welsh starlet Stoke City have joined Chelsea and Liverpool in the race to sign Wreham defender Daniel Davies. The 16-year-old currently plays for the Welsh side's youth team. (Stoke Sentinel) Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

2. Stoke City join race for Welsh starlet Stoke City have joined Chelsea and Liverpool in the race to sign Wreham defender Daniel Davies. The 16-year-old currently plays for the Welsh side's youth team. (Stoke Sentinel) Photo: PAUL ELLIS Photo Sales

3. Sheffield United express interest in Barcelona midfielder Sheffield United have once again shown interest in Barcelona's Alex Collado after failing to complete a loan move for the midfielder over the summer. However the Blades face competition from a host of European clubs including Club Brugge, Real Betis and FC Copenhagen. (The 72) Photo: Eric Alonso Photo Sales

4. Newcastle United target former Blades striker Newcastle United are reportedly keen on signing Everton and England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Sheffield United sold the forward to the Toffees for £1.5 million in 2016. (Telegraph) Photo: Jan Kruger Photo Sales