All the latest Championship transfer rumours.

Championship rumours roundup: Blackpool's rivals looking to strengthen whilst champions plot £8m move for local forward

The transfer market continues to evolve day by day, as new deals look likely and different players become available.

By Tom Sandells
Thursday, 17th June 2021, 11:30 am
Updated Thursday, 17th June 2021, 11:33 am

Here is a roundup of the latest rumours linking the Championship's talent with moves elsewhere...

1. Bluebirds swoop for Wintle

Cardiff City look to be closing in on a move for Crewe midfielder Ryan Wintle, as Mick McCarthy looks to continue building his side. He's set to be available on a free transfer, with his contract approaching its expiry. (Wales Online) Photo: Gareth Copley

2. Parker tipped to join Bournemouth

Fulham manager Scott Parker has been tipped to leave the club to join Bournemouth, following the Cottagers' relegation to the Championship. The 40-year-old has been with Fulham since 2019, and got them promoted in his second season in charge. (Football Insider) Photo: Pool

3. Ramsdale urged to join Spurs

Ex-Sheffield United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny has claimed the Blades' current number one Aaron Ramsdale has claimed a move to Spurs would be 'perfect' for the player, as he could both learn from Hugo Lloris and challenge him for his starting spot. (Football Insider) Photo: Stu Forster

4. Barnsley boss linked with Fulham job

Swansea City boss Steve Cooper and Barnsley's Valerien Ismael have both been linked with the Fulham job, as Cottagers boss Scott Parker edges closer to leaving. Ismael took Barnsley to the play-off semi-finals with a dazzling run of form last season. (90min) Photo: Laurence Griffiths

