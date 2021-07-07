The latest Championship rumours.

Championship rumours: Former Blackpool keeper moving to Scotland, Rovers knock back opening bid from Premier League for leading scorer

The transfer window is hotting up as clubs up and down the country look to add to their talent.

By Tom Sandells
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 12:43 pm

Here are the latest Championship runours...

1. Former Terrier training with Rams

Former Huddersfield defender Richard Stearman is training with Derby. He's a free agent after the Terriers released him. (Derbyshire Live) Photo: Camerasport

2. From Blues to Blues

Birmingham City have signed Chelsea defender Juan Castillo on a season-long loan. (Birmingham club website) Photo: Press Association

3. QPR closing in on free keeper

QPR are set to sign goalkeeper Jordan Archer who is a free agent after being released by Middlesbrough. (West London Sport) Photo: Press Association

4. Blades want to keep Ramsdale

Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic wants to keep hold of goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale despite interest from Arsenal. (Sheffield United) Photo: Getty Images

