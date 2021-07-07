Championship rumours: Former Blackpool keeper moving to Scotland, Rovers knock back opening bid from Premier League for leading scorer

Here are the latest Championship runours...
1. Former Terrier training with Rams
Former Huddersfield defender Richard Stearman is training with Derby. He's a free agent after the Terriers released him. (Derbyshire Live) Photo: Camerasport
2. From Blues to Blues
Birmingham City have signed Chelsea defender Juan Castillo on a season-long loan. (Birmingham club website) Photo: Press Association
3. QPR closing in on free keeper
QPR are set to sign goalkeeper Jordan Archer who is a free agent after being released by Middlesbrough. (West London Sport) Photo: Press Association
4. Blades want to keep Ramsdale
Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic wants to keep hold of goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale despite interest from Arsenal. (Sheffield United) Photo: Getty Images