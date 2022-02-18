The Seasiders were unfortunate to lose to Bournemouth in their last outing

Oliver Casey to make his first start? Blackpool's predicted starting line-up for Cardiff City clash

Blackpool take on Cardiff City tomorrow looking to get back to winning ways after last week's cruel late defeat to Bournemouth.

By Matt Scrafton
Friday, 18th February 2022, 10:09 am
Updated Friday, 18th February 2022, 10:25 am

Neil Critchley' s men take on a Cardiff side that are in good form, having won four of their last five league games.

If Pool are to get a result, they'll have to do so with a depleted squad with as many as nine players out through injury.

How will that affect their starting line-up?

1. GK - Dan Grimshaw

The impressive shot stopper will keep his place in between the sticks.

2. RB - Jordan Gabriel

The full-back was in superb form against Bournemouth last week.

3. CB - Oliver Casey

While the news on Marvin Ekpiteta's injury is positive, the skipper is unlikely to be risked this weekend. If that proves to be the case, it could result in a first league start for Casey.

4. CB - Jordan Thorniley

With Marvin Ekpiteta and Richard Keogh out, Thorniley is virtually assured of a starting role.

