LiveCarlisle United v Blackpool RECAP: Updates from Seasiders' pre-season friendly
Blackpool continue their pre-season preparations with a friendly against League Two side Carlisle United at Brunton Park this afternoon.
Follow our live blog below for regular updates...
Last updated: Saturday, 24 July, 2021, 16:53
- FT: Carlisle 0-1 Blackpool
- Seasiders continue their pre-season preparations with pre-season runout at Brunton Park
- Just two weeks remain until Championship campaign gets underway
FULL TIME
89 - Late scare
Ex-AFC Fylde man twists and turns his man before firing over Chris Maxwell’s bar. Another close shave.
85 - Let off
Carlisle should be level. Brennan Dickenson has just been found in acres of space, but he’s lifted the ball over Chris Maxwell and wide.
84 - Attendance
Today’s attendance has been announced as 1,863, with 256 of those coming from Blackpool.
Michael Fitzgerald, meanwhile, has just replaced Marvin Ekpiteta.
80 - Foul
Carlisle have a free-kick in another dangerous position. The trialist right-back was the man to give away the foul after bringing down Brennan Dickenson just a few yards outside the box.
78 - Threat
Carlisle are beginning to get into some more threatening positions now, but Pool are holding firm. Late pressure is to be expected given the majority of Pool’s side is now made up of youngsters.
75 - Free-kick
Luke Mariette concedes a needless foul about 30 yards from goal. Dangerous territory here for Callum Guy.
He delivers the ball into Zach Clough, who flashes a header just wide. Let off.
73 - Wide
Luke Mariette combines well with Ewan Bange to set up Oliver Sarkic on the edge of the Carlisle box, but he drags his shot wide of the far post.
70 - Wide
Ewan Bange lobs the ball into Brad Holmes, who takes it down before firing harmlessly wide.
Those changes in full
65 - Wholesale changes
Blackpool now make their eight changes. New signing Richard Keogh is among them and he receives a healthy round of applause from the Carlisle fans. Sonny Carey and Oliver Sarkic are also on, as are a number of youngsters.
64 - Wow
Callum Connolly has a golden chance to double Pool’s lead. The defender, currently playing in midfield, has the goal at his mercy 10 yards out, but like Yates he also blazes over. Should be 2-0.
63 - Waste
Jerry Yates creates some space for himself inside the box after cutting inside his man, but he blazes over. Should have done better.
61 - Odd
CJ Hamilton has the ball in the back of the net and the referee seems happy to allow it, despite the linesman’s flag being up for offside for a good four or five seconds.
The referee eventually notices the raised flag and disallows it.
59 - Trialist
The trialist right-back combines well with Demetri Mitchell, playing a clever one-two to get past his man, but his cross is cleared.
The trialist has looked solid enough so far.