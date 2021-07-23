LiveCarlisle United v Blackpool RECAP: Updates from Seasiders' pre-season friendly

Blackpool continue their pre-season preparations with a friendly against League Two side Carlisle United at Brunton Park this afternoon.

By Matt Scrafton
Saturday, 24th July 2021, 12:30 pm
Updated Saturday, 24th July 2021, 4:58 pm
The Seasiders take on League Two side Carlisle at Brunton Park this afternoon

Follow our live blog below for regular updates...

LIVE: Carlisle United v Blackpool

Last updated: Saturday, 24 July, 2021, 16:53

  • FT: Carlisle 0-1 Blackpool
  • Seasiders continue their pre-season preparations with pre-season runout at Brunton Park
  • Just two weeks remain until Championship campaign gets underway
Saturday, 24 July, 2021, 16:53

FULL TIME

Saturday, 24 July, 2021, 16:47

89 - Late scare

Ex-AFC Fylde man twists and turns his man before firing over Chris Maxwell’s bar. Another close shave.

Saturday, 24 July, 2021, 16:42

85 - Let off

Carlisle should be level. Brennan Dickenson has just been found in acres of space, but he’s lifted the ball over Chris Maxwell and wide.

Saturday, 24 July, 2021, 16:42

84 - Attendance

Today’s attendance has been announced as 1,863, with 256 of those coming from Blackpool.

Michael Fitzgerald, meanwhile, has just replaced Marvin Ekpiteta.

Saturday, 24 July, 2021, 16:38

80 - Foul

Carlisle have a free-kick in another dangerous position. The trialist right-back was the man to give away the foul after bringing down Brennan Dickenson just a few yards outside the box.

Saturday, 24 July, 2021, 16:36

78 - Threat

Carlisle are beginning to get into some more threatening positions now, but Pool are holding firm. Late pressure is to be expected given the majority of Pool’s side is now made up of youngsters.

Saturday, 24 July, 2021, 16:33

75 - Free-kick

Luke Mariette concedes a needless foul about 30 yards from goal. Dangerous territory here for Callum Guy.

He delivers the ball into Zach Clough, who flashes a header just wide. Let off.

Saturday, 24 July, 2021, 16:30

73 - Wide

Luke Mariette combines well with Ewan Bange to set up Oliver Sarkic on the edge of the Carlisle box, but he drags his shot wide of the far post.

Saturday, 24 July, 2021, 16:27

70 - Wide

Ewan Bange lobs the ball into Brad Holmes, who takes it down before firing harmlessly wide.

Saturday, 24 July, 2021, 16:26

Those changes in full

Saturday, 24 July, 2021, 16:24

65 - Wholesale changes

Blackpool now make their eight changes. New signing Richard Keogh is among them and he receives a healthy round of applause from the Carlisle fans. Sonny Carey and Oliver Sarkic are also on, as are a number of youngsters.

Saturday, 24 July, 2021, 16:22

64 - Wow

Callum Connolly has a golden chance to double Pool’s lead. The defender, currently playing in midfield, has the goal at his mercy 10 yards out, but like Yates he also blazes over. Should be 2-0.

Saturday, 24 July, 2021, 16:20

63 - Waste

Jerry Yates creates some space for himself inside the box after cutting inside his man, but he blazes over. Should have done better.

Saturday, 24 July, 2021, 16:18

61 - Odd

CJ Hamilton has the ball in the back of the net and the referee seems happy to allow it, despite the linesman’s flag being up for offside for a good four or five seconds.

The referee eventually notices the raised flag and disallows it.

Saturday, 24 July, 2021, 16:18

59 - Trialist

The trialist right-back combines well with Demetri Mitchell, playing a clever one-two to get past his man, but his cross is cleared.

The trialist has looked solid enough so far.

