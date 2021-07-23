During his successful 2020/21 season, when he scored 21 goals to help Blackpool win promotion from League One, the 24-year-old often played as part of a front two. Warnock has previously said he'd like to play with a 4-4-2 system at times, which could suit Yates.

There might not have been a game to talk about this week, but there’s still been plenty going on at Bloomfield Road during the last few days to discuss.

The week began on a sour note with the news that Wednesday night’s scheduled friendly against Steven Gerrard’s Rangers was being cancelled due to a Covid outbreak among the Blackpool squad.

Despite the positive cases, today’s game against Carlisle is fine to go ahead.

There was better news as the week went on though, with two of last season’s star performers Chris Maxwell and Jerry Yates both putting pen to paper on long-term new deals with the club. Gone are the days when the Seasiders would lose their prized assets for zilch!

Elsewhere, former Bradford City boss Stuart McCall has been appointed as the club’s new assistant head coach, replacing Colin Calderwood who left to rejoin Northampton Town last month.