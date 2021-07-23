LiveCarlisle United v Blackpool LIVE: Updates from Seasiders' pre-season friendly
Blackpool continue their pre-season preparations with a friendly against League Two side Carlisle United at Brunton Park this afternoon.
LIVE: Carlisle United v Blackpool
- LIVE: Carlisle 0-0 Blackpool
- Seasiders continue their pre-season preparations with pre-season runout at Brunton Park
- Just two weeks remain until Championship campaign gets underway
Team news
Daniel Gretarsson (shoulder) and Gary Madine (groin) both underwent surgery after the conclusion of last season and are still recovering. It’s hoped the duo will return to training towards the back end of pre-season.
Elsewhere, Matty Virtue (ACL) is a long-term absentee and is expected to miss the opening half of the season.
Kevin Stewart could be a doubt, having limped off with a knock during Pool’s opening pre-season friendly of the summer at Southport earlier this month.
Kenny Dougall should feature having returned from his break, having been given an extra week’s rest due to his international appearances for Australia after May’s Wembley final.
Fans will also get a first glimpse of Richard Keogh, who became the club’s eighth signing of the summer last weekend.
Today’s opponents
The Seasiders take on a local lad today in the form of Carlisle boss Chris Beech, who was born in Blackpool and raised in Fleetwood.
The 46-year-old, who made over 80 appearances for the Seasiders as a player between 1993 and 1996, has been in charge at Brunton Park for 18 months.
He led the Cumbrians to a 10th placed finish in League Two last season.
Local links among the Carlisle squad include Blackpool-born, former Manchester United academy graduate George Tanner and ex-Seasider Callum Guy.
It’s been a busy week
There might not have been a game to talk about this week, but there’s still been plenty going on at Bloomfield Road during the last few days to discuss.
The week began on a sour note with the news that Wednesday night’s scheduled friendly against Steven Gerrard’s Rangers was being cancelled due to a Covid outbreak among the Blackpool squad.
Despite the positive cases, today’s game against Carlisle is fine to go ahead.
There was better news as the week went on though, with two of last season’s star performers Chris Maxwell and Jerry Yates both putting pen to paper on long-term new deals with the club. Gone are the days when the Seasiders would lose their prized assets for zilch!
Elsewhere, former Bradford City boss Stuart McCall has been appointed as the club’s new assistant head coach, replacing Colin Calderwood who left to rejoin Northampton Town last month.
The 57-year-old, who is expected to be in the dugout at Brunton Park this afternoon, joins Neil Critchley and Mike Garrity on the coaching staff.
After the disappointment of having Wednesday night’s glamour friendly against Rangers cancelled due to a Covid outbreak, Neil Critchley’s men get their pre-season preparations back on track.
League Two side Carlisle United are the opponents and Brunton Park is the venue. Kick-off is at 3pm.
Follow our blog for all the build-up, team news and game updates.