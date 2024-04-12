Blackpool travel to Brunton Park to face Carlisle United in a Sky Bet League One fixture.
The Seasiders remain in the hunt for a play-off spot whilst the hosts already know of their fate after they were relegated last weekend. Both teams played in midweek with Blackpool winning 1-0 against Cheltenham Town courtesy of a Jake Beesley effort whilst the Cumbrians beat Cheltenham Town with a Sam Lavelle goal.
Blackpool know they can not afford to lose or even drop any points in their final three matches if they are to finish sixth. Neil Critchley's side are three points off of Oxford United but the U's have a game in hand and so while they are not in control of their own destiny, they need to be at their best to profit from any mistakes that the teams above them could make.
Oxford United host Peterborough United who still have a chance to finish in the automatic promotion places whilst Lincoln City who are above them in seventh are at home against Wigan Athletic. Blackpool are level on points with Stevenage at the minute with goal difference separating them and should they fail to win they could drop down to ninth.
Blackpool will considered favourites given where the two sides are in the table. They face just one team (Barnsley) who are in the top half of the table and so the end of season fixtures could be seen as favourable.
All of their remaining fixtures are being played on Saturday's so there's a bit more time for those out injured to recover. Top scorer Jordan Rhodes who has netted 15 times this term hasn't played since mid-March and he's just one player they won't be able to call upon.
Here's the latest injury and team news ahead of kick-off.
