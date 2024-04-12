Blackpool travel to Brunton Park to face Carlisle United in a Sky Bet League One fixture.

The Seasiders remain in the hunt for a play-off spot whilst the hosts already know of their fate after they were relegated last weekend. Both teams played in midweek with Blackpool winning 1-0 against Cheltenham Town courtesy of a Jake Beesley effort whilst the Cumbrians beat Cheltenham Town with a Sam Lavelle goal.

Blackpool know they can not afford to lose or even drop any points in their final three matches if they are to finish sixth. Neil Critchley's side are three points off of Oxford United but the U's have a game in hand and so while they are not in control of their own destiny, they need to be at their best to profit from any mistakes that the teams above them could make.

Oxford United host Peterborough United who still have a chance to finish in the automatic promotion places whilst Lincoln City who are above them in seventh are at home against Wigan Athletic. Blackpool are level on points with Stevenage at the minute with goal difference separating them and should they fail to win they could drop down to ninth.

Blackpool will considered favourites given where the two sides are in the table. They face just one team (Barnsley) who are in the top half of the table and so the end of season fixtures could be seen as favourable.

All of their remaining fixtures are being played on Saturday's so there's a bit more time for those out injured to recover. Top scorer Jordan Rhodes who has netted 15 times this term hasn't played since mid-March and he's just one player they won't be able to call upon.

Here's the latest injury and team news ahead of kick-off.

1 . Jordan Rhodes - out Suffered knee ligament damage just before the international break. It's 'touch and go' whether he'll make an appearance again this season. Photo Sales

2 . Andy Lyons - out He's to spend the next few months on the sidelines. Suffered an ACL injury in February and there is no time frame yet for when he will exactly return. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales

3 . Oliver Norburn - doubt He's missed the last two games with a swollen ankle. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales

4 . Oliver Norburn - doubt (continued) Neil Critchley said: "Norbs (Ollie Norburn) did a little bit of training yesterday, if he can do full training then we’ll have a decision to make on whether he comes back in. "He’s looked fine, he’s always desperate to play. I don’t think he’d be 100 percent, but most of the players will be feeling some knock at this stage of the season. "If he’s got any chance of being involved then he’ll put himself forward." Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns Photo Sales

5 . Albie Morgan - available Albie Morgan made his return from a knee injury off the bench in the latter stages of the win over Fleetwood. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales