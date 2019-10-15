Carlisle United v Blackpool AS IT HAPPENED: Team news, action and reaction from Seasiders' EFL Trophy clash Brunton Park is the venue for tonight's game Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Blackpool will be aiming to get back to winning ways tonight when they take on Carlisle United in the group stage of the EFL Trophy. Follow our live blog below for regular updates throughout the evening: Carlisle United 2-1 Blackpool: Lacklustre Seasiders taste defeat in EFL Trophy group game Matty Virtue: Blackpool must turn domination into goals