The Cumbrians, who welcome Blackpool to Brunton Park next Saturday, currently sit 13 points from safety at the bottom of League One- with just five games remaining this season.

Ahead of their 3-1 defeat to Lincoln City on Easter Monday, it has been reported members of the Carlisle squad had been involved in an “incident” on Saturday night.

In a statement on Thursday afternoon, manager Paul Simpson wrote: “We take these issues seriously and it is being dealt with internally by the club. Our focus is on working professionally as we look towards another important game at the weekend and we will make no further comment.”

In his press conference previewing the club’s upcoming game against Northampton Town, the 57-year-old expressed his disappointment.

As reported in the News & Star, he said: “Enquiries are being made into it, we are dealing with it internally, and it will become clear that it will be dealt with as strongly as we possibly can. I don’t know the full facts of it yet. I have to be very careful what I say.