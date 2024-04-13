Karamoko Dembele's goal was the difference between Blackpool and Carlisle United

Karamoko Dembele’s goal inside the opening minute proved to be the difference between the two teams, allowing the Seasiders to keep pressure on the teams around them in the race for the final spot in the play-offs.

Elsewhere, Oxford United maintained their three point cushion in sixth with a 5-0 victory over Peterborough United, while Neil Critchley’s side moved above Lincoln City following their 2-1 loss to Wigan Athletic, but have played a match more than both of the two clubs either side of them. Meanwhile, Stevenage were defeated 2-1 by Burton Albion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool made an emphatic start to the game in Cumbria, with Dembele slotting past Harry Lewis after only 22 seconds to claim his seventh league goal of the season. The midfielder wasn’t too far off quickly adding a second, putting an attempt from the edge of the box just over the bar.

Down the other end, the Brest loanee was also playing his part defensively, making a great sliding challenge to deny Luke Armstrong a shooting opportunity.

In front of the Carlisle goal, the Seasiders continued to knock at the door as they looked to extend their lead. Shayne Lavery had a couple of attempts blocked by the Cumbrians, while George Byers couldn’t find the target with a back post header following a curling corner from Sonny Carey.

A golden opportunity for the second of the afternoon came the way of both visiting strikers ahead of the half hour mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A ball into the danger zone from Hayden Coulson was initially missed by Jake Beesley, before Lavery fired well over the bar from a really good position.

Before half time, Blackpool suffered a blow in personnel, with Byers forced off through injury. The Sheffield Wednesday loanee was replaced by Albie Morgan, who had only just made a return from his own spell on the sidelines in the midweek 1-0 victory over Fleetwood.

In the last few games a partnership has started to grow between Coulson and Carey down the left side. This was evident again following the restart, with the wing-back slotting through his teammate, which prompted a save from Lewis.

Apart from a late chance for Jon Mellish, Carlisle didn’t offer too much of a threat, meaning the one goal was enough for the Seasiders, letting them off for not making the most of other opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool FC: Dan Grimshaw, Matthew Pennington, Marvin Ekpiteta, James Husband, CJ Hamilton (64’), George Byers (34’), Sonny Carey, Hayden Coulson, Karamoko Dembele (83’), Jake Beesley (83’), Shayne Lavery (64’).