Blackpool exited the 2023/24 Carabao Cup in the second round after losing to Wolves. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Blackpool's EFL Cup campaign could look slightly different to previous seasons.

Blackpool will play in a different look Carabao Cup next season with the EFL reportedly set to introduce a seeding system.

According to the Telegraph, a seeding system will be brought in which will ensure that teams involved in European competitions avoid each other in the early rounds. A ranking will be brought in to ensure that the teams in the Champions League and Europa League do not play against each other in the competition.

The third round of the competition will be spread over the space of two weeks to help with fixture congestion and will take place on September 18 and 25. UEFA's decision to expand their club competitions to 36 teams means more games with the group stages running until January.

Carabao Cup campaigns begin in the first two weeks of August and end at the end of February or early March. The changes make it a possibility that Blackpool could play some of the bigger teams should they progress to the third round.

The last time Blackpool progressed to the third round of the competition was in 2009/10 when they lost 4-3 to Stoke City after beating Crewe Alexandra and Wigan Athletic in the earlier rounds. Their best performance in the competition was reaching the semi-finals in the 1961/1962 season.

Chelsea are unaffected by the situation as their group stage campaign should they progress in the qualifying rounds would start at a later date. The West London club could still draw some of the bigger teams with only the top four, Man United and Spurs blocked from playing each other.