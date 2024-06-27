Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool will take on Burton Albion in the first round of the EFL Cup.

The draw, which took place live on Sky Sports News, handed the Seasiders a trip to the Pirelli Stadium - with the tie set to take place on August 13/14.

This fixture will come just days after the opening weekend of the League One season, where Neil Critchley’s face Crawley Town at Broadfield Stadium on August 10 (K.O. 5.30pm).

Blackpool suffered a 1-0 loss against Burton when they visited the Brewers on Boxing Day in League One, and will be hoping for an improved performance this time around.

A Jake Beesley brace helped the Seasiders to a 2-0 away victory over Derby County in the opening round of the EFL Cup last year, before their run in the competition was brought to an end with a 5-0 defeat to Wolves a few weeks after.

The tournament will remain regionalised for the opening two rounds, before the northern section and southern section combine from the third round onwards.

Here is the full draw:

Salford V Doncaster Rovers

Rotherham United V Crewe Alexandra

Carlisle United V Stoke City

Leeds United V Middlesbrough

Barrow V Port Vale

Burton Albion V Blackpool

Tranmere Rovers V Accrington Stanley

Fleetwood Town V West Brom

Shrewsbury Town V Notts County

Lincoln City V Harrogate Town

Derby County V Chesterfield

Bolton Wanderers V Mansfield Town

Preston North End V Sunderland

Sheffield United V Wrexham

Huddersfield Town V Morecambe

Wigan Athletic V Barnsley

Hull City V Sheffield Wednesday

Stockport County V Blackburn Rovers

Grimsby Town V Bradford City

Cambridge United V QPR

Walsall V Exeter City

Crawley Town V Swinton Town

Oxford United V Peterborough United

Norwich City V Stevenage

Bromley V AFC Wimbledon

Portsmouth V Millwall

Northampton Town V Wycombe Wanderers

Bristol City V Coventry

Cardiff City V Bristol Rovers

Charlton Athletic V Birmingham City

Watford V MK Dons

Swansea City V Gillingham

Plymouth Argyle V Cheltenham Town

Leyton Orient V Newport County