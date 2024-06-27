Carabao Cup draw in full as Blackpool, Bolton Wanderers, Wigan Athletic and others discover first round opponents
The draw, which took place live on Sky Sports News, handed the Seasiders a trip to the Pirelli Stadium - with the tie set to take place on August 13/14.
This fixture will come just days after the opening weekend of the League One season, where Neil Critchley’s face Crawley Town at Broadfield Stadium on August 10 (K.O. 5.30pm).
Blackpool suffered a 1-0 loss against Burton when they visited the Brewers on Boxing Day in League One, and will be hoping for an improved performance this time around.
A Jake Beesley brace helped the Seasiders to a 2-0 away victory over Derby County in the opening round of the EFL Cup last year, before their run in the competition was brought to an end with a 5-0 defeat to Wolves a few weeks after.
The tournament will remain regionalised for the opening two rounds, before the northern section and southern section combine from the third round onwards.
Here is the full draw:
Salford V Doncaster Rovers
Rotherham United V Crewe Alexandra
Carlisle United V Stoke City
Leeds United V Middlesbrough
Barrow V Port Vale
Burton Albion V Blackpool
Tranmere Rovers V Accrington Stanley
Fleetwood Town V West Brom
Shrewsbury Town V Notts County
Lincoln City V Harrogate Town
Derby County V Chesterfield
Bolton Wanderers V Mansfield Town
Preston North End V Sunderland
Sheffield United V Wrexham
Huddersfield Town V Morecambe
Wigan Athletic V Barnsley
Hull City V Sheffield Wednesday
Stockport County V Blackburn Rovers
Grimsby Town V Bradford City
Cambridge United V QPR
Walsall V Exeter City
Crawley Town V Swinton Town
Oxford United V Peterborough United
Norwich City V Stevenage
Bromley V AFC Wimbledon
Portsmouth V Millwall
Northampton Town V Wycombe Wanderers
Bristol City V Coventry
Cardiff City V Bristol Rovers
Charlton Athletic V Birmingham City
Watford V MK Dons
Swansea City V Gillingham
Plymouth Argyle V Cheltenham Town
Leyton Orient V Newport County
Colchester United V Reading
