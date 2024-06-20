Carabao Cup details confirmed for Blackpool, Bolton Wanderers, Wigan Athletic and others in League One

Carabao Cup details have been released (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Details concerning the first round of the Carabao Cup have been confirmed.

The draw will take place on Thursday June 27 live on Sky Sports at 11.30am, with the games scheduled to be played across August 13 and 14, a few days after the start of the EFL league season.

Blackpool will be ball number five in the Northern section, and could face anyone from Sunderland down to Shrewsbury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jake Beesley scored a brace as Neil Critchley’s side claimed a 2-0 victory over Derby County at Pride Park in the first round last season, before being knocked by Wolves – who produced a 5-0 win at Molineux.

Here’s the full details: