Carabao Cup details confirmed for Blackpool, Bolton Wanderers, Wigan Athletic and others in League One

By Amos Wynn
Published 20th Jun 2024, 14:35 BST
Carabao Cup details have been released (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)Carabao Cup details have been released (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
Carabao Cup details have been released (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
Details concerning the first round of the Carabao Cup have been confirmed.

The draw will take place on Thursday June 27 live on Sky Sports at 11.30am, with the games scheduled to be played across August 13 and 14, a few days after the start of the EFL league season.

Blackpool will be ball number five in the Northern section, and could face anyone from Sunderland down to Shrewsbury.

Jake Beesley scored a brace as Neil Critchley’s side claimed a 2-0 victory over Derby County at Pride Park in the first round last season, before being knocked by Wolves – who produced a 5-0 win at Molineux.

Here’s the full details:

  1. Accrington Stanley
  2. Barnsley
  3. Barrow AFC
  4. Blackburn Rovers
  5. Blackpool
  6. Bolton Wanderers
  7. Bradford City
  8. Burton Albion
  9. Carlisle United
  10. Chesterfield
  11. Crewe Alexandra
  12. Derby County
  13. Doncaster Rovers
  14. Fleetwood Town
  15. Grimsby Town
  16. Harrogate Town
  17. Huddersfield Town
  18. Hull City
  19. Leeds United
  20. Lincoln City
  21. Mansfield Town
  22. Middlesbrough
  23. Morecambe
  24. Notts County
  25. Port Vale
  26. Preston North End
  27. Rotherham United
  28. Salford City
  29. Sheffield United
  30. Sheffield Wednesday
  31. Shrewsbury Town
  32. Stockport County
  33. Stoke City
  34. Sunderland AFC
  35. Tranmere Rovers
  36. West Bromwich Albion
  37. Wigan Athletic
  38. Wrexham
