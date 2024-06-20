Carabao Cup details confirmed for Blackpool, Bolton Wanderers, Wigan Athletic and others in League One
The draw will take place on Thursday June 27 live on Sky Sports at 11.30am, with the games scheduled to be played across August 13 and 14, a few days after the start of the EFL league season.
Blackpool will be ball number five in the Northern section, and could face anyone from Sunderland down to Shrewsbury.
Jake Beesley scored a brace as Neil Critchley’s side claimed a 2-0 victory over Derby County at Pride Park in the first round last season, before being knocked by Wolves – who produced a 5-0 win at Molineux.
Here’s the full details:
- Accrington Stanley
- Barnsley
- Barrow AFC
- Blackburn Rovers
- Blackpool
- Bolton Wanderers
- Bradford City
- Burton Albion
- Carlisle United
- Chesterfield
- Crewe Alexandra
- Derby County
- Doncaster Rovers
- Fleetwood Town
- Grimsby Town
- Harrogate Town
- Huddersfield Town
- Hull City
- Leeds United
- Lincoln City
- Mansfield Town
- Middlesbrough
- Morecambe
- Notts County
- Port Vale
- Preston North End
- Rotherham United
- Salford City
- Sheffield United
- Sheffield Wednesday
- Shrewsbury Town
- Stockport County
- Stoke City
- Sunderland AFC
- Tranmere Rovers
- West Bromwich Albion
- Wigan Athletic
- Wrexham
