A former Blackpool midfielder is taking a chance on himself as he bids to make a breakthrough in first-team football.

Former Blackpool midfielder Cameron Antwi looks to be on the move as a League Two club closes in on his signature.

According to Football Insider, the 22-year-old is on the verge of moving across South Wales by joining Newport County from Cardiff City.

It adds that Antwi will sign a two-year deal at Rodney Parade after he completes a medical. The Exiles are currently without a manager after Graham Coughlan was relieved of his duties, but Antwi will soon link up with his new teammates for pre-season.

Welsh publication WalesOnline said that Antwi was offered a new contract by the Bluebirds but the player has opted to seek pastures new and will now try to make a full break in to first-team football.

Antwi departs Cardiff having made one senior appearance for the first-team after joining from the Seasiders two years ago. He suffered an horrific injury, sustaining MCL injuries on both legs, as well as a PCL on the left.

The player was due to go out on loan and the injury forced him in to needing crutches and a brace, but he made a full recovery in December.

