Former Blackpool, Cardiff and Fulham star 'agrees' to League Two transfer
Former Blackpool midfielder Cameron Antwi looks to be on the move as a League Two club closes in on his signature.
According to Football Insider, the 22-year-old is on the verge of moving across South Wales by joining Newport County from Cardiff City.
It adds that Antwi will sign a two-year deal at Rodney Parade after he completes a medical. The Exiles are currently without a manager after Graham Coughlan was relieved of his duties, but Antwi will soon link up with his new teammates for pre-season.
Welsh publication WalesOnline said that Antwi was offered a new contract by the Bluebirds but the player has opted to seek pastures new and will now try to make a full break in to first-team football.
Antwi departs Cardiff having made one senior appearance for the first-team after joining from the Seasiders two years ago. He suffered an horrific injury, sustaining MCL injuries on both legs, as well as a PCL on the left.
The player was due to go out on loan and the injury forced him in to needing crutches and a brace, but he made a full recovery in December.
London-born Antwi came through the academy at Fulham, but joined Blackpool in 2019. He initially played for the under-18s team but graduated to the firsts and made two appearances. During his time at Bloomfield Road, he also had loan spells in the non-league with AFC Telford United and Southport.
