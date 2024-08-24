Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool are in action against Cambridge United at the Abbey Stadium in their first game since the sacking of Neil Critchley.

The decision was made to part ways with the ex-Liverpool figure after a disappointing start to the 2024/25 League One campaign.

Saturday’s 3-0 loss to Stockport County proved to be the 45-year-old’s final game in charge of the club, with the result following a 2-1 loss away to Crawley Town on the opening weekend.

Critchley was initially with Blackpool between 2020 and 2022, during which time he guided the club to the Championship via the play-offs.

After leaving the Fylde Coast to become Steven Gerrard’s assistant at Aston Villa, he returned to Bloomfield Road last summer, but failed to replicate his past success, with the Seasiders finishing eighth in League One.

Richard Keogh has taken interim charge, and is in the dugout for this afternoon's game against Cambridge.