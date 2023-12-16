Cambridge United 2-1 Blackpool: Seasiders squander winning position in defeat at Abbey Stadium

Blackpool were on the end of a 2-1 defeat to Cambridge United at the Abbey Stadium.

Jordan Rhodes opened the scoring for the Seasiders with his 14th goal of the season, before goals from Elias Kachunga and Gassan Ahadme put the home side ahead.

Despite playing against 10 men in the closing moments of the game, Neil Critchley’s side could not come away with anything.

The opening stages proved to be pretty even, with neither side able to create a clear opening.

In his attempts to break the deadlock, Jake Beesley picked up a yellow card for a late challenge on Cambridge keeper Jack Stephens.

Meanwhile, both Liam Bennett and Sonny Carey tried their luck from distance, but neither effort caused panic for the opposing side.

The opening goal of the afternoon came in the 24th minute, with Rhodes nodding home a Karamoko Dembele free kick at the back post following a lapse in concentration from the home side.

Blackpool weren’t ahead for long, as Cambridge made the most of a quick break down the left side. Dan Grimshaw was initially on hand to make a good save from close-range, but couldn’t do anything to stop Kachunga on the rebound.

The Seasiders had opportunities to quickly retake the lead, but Jack Stevens was equal to a Dembele free kick and a well hit shot from Carey.

As half time approached, it was Neil Harris’ side that went 2-1 up- courtesy of a Ahadme penalty. The man who converted the spot kick was also the one to win it, with Grimshaw deemed to have brought down the attacker as he went around the keeper.

Following the restart, the man in the Blackpool goal made a crucial save to keep Critchley’s side in touching distance of their opponents, as space opened up once again for the home team.

On the hour mark, another opportunity fell the way of Rhodes in the box, but on this occasion he was unable to find the back of the net, with his effort going wide of the back post.

With just over 15 minutes remaining, another big chance fell the way of Cambridge. Substitute George Thomas smashed the ball against the woodwork from close-range with Grimshaw beaten.

Heading into the latter stages, Harris’ men had their numbers reduced, with Paul Digby sent off for a second bookable offence.

Despite a few late attacking moves, the Seasiders were unable to break down their opponents, and came away from the Abbey Stadium empty handed.

Blackpool FC: Dan Grimshaw, Matthew Pennington (81’), Callum Connolly, James Husband, CJ Hamilton, Ollie Norburn (81’), Sonny Carey, Andy Lyons (63’), Karamoko Dembele, Jake Beesley (63’), Jordan Rhodes.