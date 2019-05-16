Call for Blackpool to unite behind bid for 6,000 season ticket sales

Blackpool FC is set for a history-defining summer which is likely to spell a new era for the club.

It is imperative everyone involved with the club – be that the fans, council, local businesses or media – get on board.

The Gazette will be running a weekly back-page barometer throughout the summer to update supporters on how many season tickets have been sold.

The initial target of 6,000 was set by the club’s executive chairman Michael Bolingbroke last month.

However, should sales surpass that figure, a further target of 10,000 will be put in place. As of last night, 1,943 season tickets had been sold with two weeks still remaining before the early-bird deadline for discount prices.

The current figure is double the number sold at this stage in 2014, Blackpool’s final season in the Championship prior to the boycott coming into effect.

Bolingbroke said: “I think it would be amazing if we had 10,000 people at every one of our Saturday games.

“I think it would be great if at least 6,000 of those were season ticket holders. I think that is achievable.”

A spokesperson for the Muckers Supporters’ Group said. “We hope the town of Blackpool gets behind this campaign and makes our club great again.”

As for attendances since the end of the fans’ boycott in March, Bolingbroke added: “I’ve been very happy with the attendances since we have come in. They’ve been great but it’s not just the attendances – the passion from the fans has been extraordinary.

“That’s not just my perspective on it – you talk to Terry McPhillips and he will underscore that as well.

“It definitely boosts the team. It’s really been amazing and it’s wonderful to hear.”

The attendances for the homecoming clash against Southend United and the Fylde coast derby against Fleetwood Town demonstrated the true potential of the Seasiders.

Should that upsurge in positivity be harnessed under new owners, there is no limit to where the Seasiders can go.

The interim board have gone on record to state the importance of maximising season ticket sales to ensure vital improvement works are undertaken before next season.

The Seasiders will then be given new life under new owners, who are expected to be in situ before the 2019/20 campaign gets under way.

The deadline for interested parties to submit offers for the club passed yesterday, meaning the joint receivers will now review all bids and determine the most appropriate way to conclude the sale.

A spokesperson for receiver Paul Cooper was unable to reveal how many bids had been received.