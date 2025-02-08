Blackpool left it late once again to secure a point.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool extended their unbeaten run with another late equaliser as they drew 1-1 at Burton Albion.

Albie Morgan scored the all-important leveller in second-half added-time, with a well-taken diving header. Rumarn Burrell had opened the scoring inside 19 minutes, producing a deft finish over Harry Tyrer after beating Oliver Casey to a flicked header.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager Steve Bruce made just one change from last weekend’s 2-2 comeback draw at home to Charlton Athletic, with debut goalscorer Niall Ennis handed a first start in place of the injured Tom Bloxham. The Seasiders were made to withstand early pressure from their fast-starting hosts, with Burton forward Burrell swinging in the most dangerous of three or four early crosses, although no one was on hand to get a strike on goal.

And the home side had a decent early chance when Udoka Godwin-Malife picked up a loose ball before meeting a cross, only for his header to float over. A busy start settled down around the quarter-hour mark but Burton quickly pounced to score the opener inside 18 minutes, with Burrell racing ahead of Casey to meet Jón Dadi Bödvarsson’s flick before dinking a lovely finish over Tyrer.

It took 25 minutes for Robert Apter to work a first opening down his right-hand side and while the 21-year-old’s cross was straight into the arms of Burton goalkeeper Max Crocombe, it provided early encouragement. Ashley Fletcher had strong claims for a penalty turned down just minutes later after coming together with Ryan Sweeney, who he’d got goalside of, with referee Carl Brook unmoved and Bruce far from happy on the touchline.

Fletcher and teammate Eniss then both saw half-chances pass them by as Blackpool enjoyed their own spell of pressure around the half-hour mark. The travelling side continued to build well and should have equalised from a corner 10 minutes before half-time, but Elkan Baggott’s close-range header was aimed straight at the Brewers goalkeeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was then Burton’s chance to test the opposition shot-stopper, with Burrell spinning James Husband before seeing Tyrer save his powerful effort at the near post to keep it at 1-0 going into the break. Blackpool then kicked the second-half off with another penalty claim after Ennis hit the ground, but a free-kick was awarded to the home side instead.

Burrell continued to cause problems for Blackpool’s defence and was the source of widespread panic after getting in behind, with a snatched clearance eventually allowing Seasiders to draw breath. A great chance opened up for Fletcher on 55 minutes following some good work down the left from Hamilton, but Blackpool’s striker saw his effort well blocked by a lunging Sweeney.

The away side continued to push for an equaliser but great work from Ennis went to waste as his teammates seemingly refused to shoot. Hamilton, who had been Blackpool’s best player, then spurned another chance to equalise after meeting a wicked cross only to turn his eight-yard header wide.

Burton did well to slow the game down a little with 20 minutes to go, frustrating Blackpool defensively while also springing a threat or two themselves on the attack. The Seasiders continued to dominate possession in search for an equaliser but found little joy, with Burton coming closest to an opening after Morgan was dispossessed in midfield on 75 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bruce rang the chances with a quarter of an hour left, with Lee Evans, Jake Beesley and Hayden Coulson coming on as Blackpool continued to chance a crucial leveller. The latter then created an opening after bursting down the left-hand side, but his dangerous cross avoided any of the four teammates in the box.

And Burrell then spurned a chance to make it 2-0 on the counter-attack, with Tyrer getting a hand to an effort that looked to have been going wide anyway. Blackpool’s best late chance again came from good work by Hamilton, who burst down the right to cross before Enniss’ stabbed effort was somehow kept out.

Four minutes were added as Blackpool’s search for a goal became more desperate, and it eventually came through Morgan. Coulson again worked it well down the left and his inswinging cross was met with a diving header, which creeped in at the near post to send the travelling fans into ecstasy and earn another crucial point.

The point keeps Blackpool in 13th,, with a six-point gap still between them and the play-offs.