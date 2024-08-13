Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Matthew Pennington scored a brace as Blackpool secured their place in the second round of the EFL Cup with a 4-0 victory over Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium.

The home side were able to frustrate the Seasiders for long periods despite playing the majority of the game with 10-men after Ryan Sweeney was sent off for handball.

Ashley Fletcher had an opportunity to score from the penalty spot, but was unable to convert, with the deadlock eventually being broken by substitute Ryan Finnigan on his debut off the bench.

Pennington then claimed his two goals, before Lee Evans added his name to the scoresheet as well, to secure Blackpool’s progression from the first round.

Richard O’Donnell was tested after only a minute, with the Seasiders keeper pushing away an attempt from distance by Tomas Kalinauskas.

Meanwhile, down the other end, Sonny Carey forced Max Crocombe into an early save as well.

Burton had their numbers reduced in the 10th minute, with Sweeney being handed a straight red card after a Fletcher shot from close-range struck his hand.

The striker’s attempt looked destined for the back of the net, after the ball landed at his feet in front of goal, on the back of a Carey effort which was deflected against the crossbar.

Fletcher stood up to take the resulting penalty, but was denied by Crocombe.

Despite being up against 10-men, chances for Blackpool remained scarce in the first half.

Apart from a Fletcher header over the bar and a shot from Rob Apter that went just wide of the post, Neil Critchley’s side couldn’t break down the Brewers.

Following the restart, Ben Whitefield made a bright run past a number of Seasiders players, but dragged his shot just wide of the post from the edge of the box.

In the Burton half, another chance came the way of Carey in the early stages of the second half, with the midfielder being denied by a great challenge by Terence Vancooten after a chipped ball over by Jake Beesley.

Even with a man down, the home side were able to apply a period of pressure onto the visitors, which led to an important save from O’Donnell to stop Nick Akoto.

The deadlock was eventually broken in the 69th minute, with Finnigan getting on the end of a ball into the box shortly after being introduced into the game.

Shortly after, Pennington made it 2-0 after poking the ball home from close-range, with Burton unable to deal with a corner.

The defender’s second came directly from a ball into the box, as he met a ball from Apter at the front post and headed past Crocombe.

In stoppage time, Evans received the ball in space just inside the box, and rounded off the win for the Seasiders.

Blackpool FC: Richard O’Donnell, Matthew Pennington, Elkan Baggott (64’), James Husband, Rob Apter, Ollie Norburn (63’), Elliot Embleton (63’), Sonny Carey, Zac Ashworth (84’), Ashley Fletcher, Jake Beesley (63’).

Substitutes: Dan Grimshaw, Olly Casey (64’), Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, Ryan Finnigan (63’), Lee Evans (63’), Hayden Coulson (84’), CJ Hamilton, Kyle Joseph (63’), Jordan Rhodes.