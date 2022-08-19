Burnley v Blackpool: Live updates from Lancashire derby at Turf Moor
It’s derby day!
The Seasiders make the short trip to Turf Moor for the first time in nine years, with a sold out away end expected in East Lancashire.
Michael Appleton’s side will be looking to make it two away wins out of two after their hard-earned 1-0 victory against QPR on Tuesday night.
To find out how the Seasiders get on, follow our blog for build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction.
How will the Seasiders line up?
With the Seasiders short on numbers, especially in midfield, tomorrow’s team virtually picks itself, doesn’t it?
After I’ve said that, Michael Appleton will obviously go and throw a curveball now...
Here’s how we think the Seasiders might line up...
Opposition view
“Usually players and managers try to tone it down a bit and play it down, I’m happy to give it the importance it deserves,” Vincent Kompany told our sister paper the Burnley Express.
“You are in this game to win and have titles, but not everyone gets titles, so the next best thing is to win derbies and games against big sides or whatever, they are your trophy games, and derbies are a big part of that, whether you play against Blackpool, or Wigan, or the other one I won’t name! They are important games.
“These games do feel a bit different, but I do admit it’s probably going to grow with the years.
“I’m hearing about them now, so I’m trying to understand, but I do feel our team has the right ingredients for a derby, in terms of the intensity you can see, and I don’t expect anything else.”
Michael Appleton’s pre-match quotes
“I have to say I’ve been impressed watching them.
“We played Swansea last Saturday who are a side that like to dominate the ball and the stats tell us Burnley do that even better, so they dominate the ball more, they pass the ball quicker and in those areas that’s something we have to be mindful of and respectful of.
“To dominate some of the teams they’ve played already, the likes of Watford and play as well as they’ve done, they 1) should clearly have more points than what they’ve got at this moment in time but 2) they’ve got a squad that are capable of playing that type of football and sustain that performance over a period of time.
“We know what we’re up against, we know what we’ve got a tough ask. But you can tell our players are really looking forward to it because they’re buoyant after our result in midweek.
“It’s a Lancashire derby and I’ve been involved in a few, so it’s a game I’m really looking forward to.
“You’ve got to remember the success they had under Sean and the quality of players that club was able to bring in,” Appleton added.
“It was a style and a brand that certainly served them well for a long time and I was a big fan of how they went about it.
“Yes, there’s been change, but we won’t know until we’re 46 games in whether that’s the right thing to do or not.
“All I do know is that from what I’ve seen so far is that I’ve been impressed, I’ve liked what I’ve seen and I know we’re going to be up against it.
“But it’s a game we wish was today because we can’t wait to get going.”
Team news
The Seasiders are looking a little short on numbers following the injuries picked up by Lewis Fiorini (above) and Charlie Patino in midweek.
Fiorini is facing two months on the sidelines after injuring his hamstring during Blackpool’s 1-0 win at Loftus Road.
Patino, meanwhile, will be out for three to four weeks after suffering swelling on his ankle.
The midfield duo join Luke Garbutt, Kevin Stewart, Keshi Anderson and Jake Beesley on the sidelines.
There is better news regarding Gary Madine though after the striker returned to training on Thursday after missing the last two games with a shin issue.
Match preview
Blackpool make their first trip to Turf Moor for the first time in nine years today, as they look to claim a second away win in succession.
Michael Appleton’s side got back to winning ways in midweek with a hard-earned 1-0 victory against QPR in front of the Sky Sports cameras.
The last time the Seasiders made the journey to Burnley, they lost 2-1 in December 2013. The last meeting between the two Lancashire rivals, meanwhile, ended in a 1-0 win for the Clarets at Bloomfield Road in April 2014.
Blackpool’s last win at Turf Moor came back in 1998. But the Seasiders broke an old-standing record against QPR in midweek when they tasted victory at Loftus Road for the first time in 50 years, so why can’t they do it again?
At this moment in time, it’s the Seasiders who sit higher in the Championship table, albeit only by one point.
After an impressive showing against Huddersfield Town on the opening day, Vincent Kompany’s men have yet to taste another win in the league, leaving them on five points.
Today’s referee is Keith Stroud, who has dished out 14 yellow cards in the three Championship games he’s taken charge of so far this season.
The Hampshire official took charge of two Blackpool games last season, the 1-0 home defeat to Coventry City and the 1-1 draw away to Swansea City.
Good afternoon
And welcome to today’s live blog.
