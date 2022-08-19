Burnley v Blackpool: Live updates from Lancashire derby at Turf Moor

Michael Appleton's side take on Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday

“I have to say I’ve been impressed watching them.

“We played Swansea last Saturday who are a side that like to dominate the ball and the stats tell us Burnley do that even better, so they dominate the ball more, they pass the ball quicker and in those areas that’s something we have to be mindful of and respectful of.

“To dominate some of the teams they’ve played already, the likes of Watford and play as well as they’ve done, they 1) should clearly have more points than what they’ve got at this moment in time but 2) they’ve got a squad that are capable of playing that type of football and sustain that performance over a period of time.

“We know what we’re up against, we know what we’ve got a tough ask. But you can tell our players are really looking forward to it because they’re buoyant after our result in midweek.

“It’s a Lancashire derby and I’ve been involved in a few, so it’s a game I’m really looking forward to.

“You’ve got to remember the success they had under Sean and the quality of players that club was able to bring in,” Appleton added.

“It was a style and a brand that certainly served them well for a long time and I was a big fan of how they went about it.

“Yes, there’s been change, but we won’t know until we’re 46 games in whether that’s the right thing to do or not.

“All I do know is that from what I’ve seen so far is that I’ve been impressed, I’ve liked what I’ve seen and I know we’re going to be up against it.