Bromley V Blackpool: Where to watch the Seasiders’ FA Cup first round tie and when the coverage gets underway
Blackpool take on Bromley in the first round of the FA Cup this weekend.
The two teams go head-to-head at Hayes Lane on Saturday evening (K.O. 5.45pm).
Andy Woodman’s side currently sit third in the National League table, while the Seasiders are eighth in League One.
The tie is being broadcast live on BBC Two, with the match also available to watch on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport app.
The pre-match coverage gets underway at 5.30pm, before concluding at 8pm.