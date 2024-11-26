All you need to know ahead of Blackpool’s EFL League One clash with Bristol Rovers.

Blackpool are on their travels as they face Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium in a re-arranged League One match.

The Seasiders are hoping to end this eight game winless run but to do it they'll have to come out victorious in the West Country. Rovers are unbeaten in their last four league games at home.

Blackpool have a decent record against the Gas as they've beaten them in their last three matches. The visitors are looking for consecutive away wins at the Mem for only the second time with the first coming in November 1998. This is the first time that Steve Bruce will face Bristol Rovers as a league manager, and they will act as the 76th club he's faced during his managerial career.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of kick-off.

When is Bristol Rovers v Blackpool?

Bristol Rovers against Blackpool takes place on Tuesday, November 26. Kick-off time is 7.45 pm.

Can I get tickets?

For the previous date, Blackpool had an initial allocation of 500 tickets. Tickets remained valid but for those now unable to attend, a refund was issued, but it had to be done before the day of the game. You are no longer able to buy tickets on the online website.

Will it be on TV and can I stream it?

Yes. This will be shown on Sky Sports+. If you have a Sky box, simply search Blackpool or Bristol Rovers in to your TV guide, and the game should come up. The broadcast will go live either 30 minutes or 15 minutes before kick-off.

If you’re not a Sky Sports subscriber, then you can buy a Now TV Sports Membership pass for £14.99. It will give you access to all of Sky Sports’ channels for the next 24-hours.

Jake Beesley is injured. He damaged his medial ligaments. (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker

Team news

Hayden Coulson is a doubt after coming off with an injury against Bolton Wanderers. Albie Morgan, CJ Hamilton, Andy Lyons, Elkan Baggott, and Jake Beesley are all unavailable for the visitors.

As for the hosts, there are still doubts over whether Joel Senior will be able to play. Lino Sousa and Jack Hunt are both ‘certain’ to miss out. Promise Omochere is out of action for a couple of weeks with a broken hand.

Thomas Parsons is the referee and he will be assisted by Thomas Harty and Andrew Ellis with James Durkin the fourth official.