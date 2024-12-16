League One club sack manager after string of defeats as Crewe Alexandra boss rejects rivals

Jordan Jones
By Jordan Jones

EFL and Midlands football writer

Published 16th Dec 2024, 10:29 BST
Former Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor has been axed by Bristol Rovers. Former Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor has been axed by Bristol Rovers.
Former Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor has been axed by Bristol Rovers. | George Wood/Getty Images
One League One boss is sacked whilst a club gets rejected by a League Two manager.

Blackpool’s League One rivals Bristol Rovers have sacked Matt Taylor.

Three consecutive defeats in the league including a 2-0 loss against the Seasiders at the November has seen Taylor’s reign at the Memorial Stadium come to an end.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rovers find themselves 20th in the league standings, and just two points above the relegation zone. They have appointed former Premier League midfielder Lee Cattermole and ex-Southampton 'B' head coach David Horseman as their interim management team.

Lee Bell will remain at Crewe Alexandra. It is believed Burton Albion made an approach for him. (Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images)Lee Bell will remain at Crewe Alexandra. It is believed Burton Albion made an approach for him. (Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images)
Lee Bell will remain at Crewe Alexandra. It is believed Burton Albion made an approach for him. (Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Elsewhere, Burton Albion have been dealt a blow after Crewe Alexandra boss Lee Bell turned down the opportunity to return to the Pirelli Stadium. It was reported by Pete O’Rourke, a journalist for Football Insider, that Bell had talks with Burton, but opted to remain at Gresty Road.

A statement published on Monday morning from Crewe read: "Crewe Alexandra are delighted to confirm that Lee Bell will remain in charge after turning down an official approach from another club.

"The Manager has reaffirmed his total commitment to leading our promotion push and his focus is on Friday’s clash with Colchester United at Mornflake Stadium (7.45pm).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Brewers have been on the hunt for a new manager since sacking Mark Robinson in mid-October. It's been nearly two months since Tom Hounsell was appointed interim boss and it appears they are no closer to recruiting a new manager.

Burton find themselves second from bottom and nine points adrift of safety. Their next game is against Exeter City on Saturday (December 21) with their manager search going on in the background.

Related topics:League OneBlackpoolBurton AlbionBristol RoversPremier League

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice