League One club sack manager after string of defeats as Crewe Alexandra boss rejects rivals
Blackpool’s League One rivals Bristol Rovers have sacked Matt Taylor.
Three consecutive defeats in the league including a 2-0 loss against the Seasiders at the November has seen Taylor’s reign at the Memorial Stadium come to an end.
Rovers find themselves 20th in the league standings, and just two points above the relegation zone. They have appointed former Premier League midfielder Lee Cattermole and ex-Southampton 'B' head coach David Horseman as their interim management team.
Elsewhere, Burton Albion have been dealt a blow after Crewe Alexandra boss Lee Bell turned down the opportunity to return to the Pirelli Stadium. It was reported by Pete O’Rourke, a journalist for Football Insider, that Bell had talks with Burton, but opted to remain at Gresty Road.
A statement published on Monday morning from Crewe read: "Crewe Alexandra are delighted to confirm that Lee Bell will remain in charge after turning down an official approach from another club.
"The Manager has reaffirmed his total commitment to leading our promotion push and his focus is on Friday’s clash with Colchester United at Mornflake Stadium (7.45pm).
The Brewers have been on the hunt for a new manager since sacking Mark Robinson in mid-October. It's been nearly two months since Tom Hounsell was appointed interim boss and it appears they are no closer to recruiting a new manager.
Burton find themselves second from bottom and nine points adrift of safety. Their next game is against Exeter City on Saturday (December 21) with their manager search going on in the background.
