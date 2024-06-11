Bristol Rovers close in on move for ex-Blackpool loanee after seeing off interest from Bolton and Barnsley
Football Insider report Bristol Rovers are closing in on a move for ex-Bristol City defender Taylor Moore after seeing off interest from both Bolton Wanderers and Barnsley.
The 27-year-old spent last season with Ligue 2 outfit Valenciennes, where he made 21 appearances in all competitions.
London-born Moore started his professional career in France, after coming through Lens’ academy.
He returned to England in 2016 to sign for Bristol City, and featured in 60 games during his time at Ashton Gate before departing last summer.
His time with the Robins also featured a number of loan moves, which included eight appearances for Blackpool back in 2020.
Alongside a short stint at Bloomfield Road, Moore’s CV also includes spells with Bury, Cheltenham Town, Southend United, Hearts and Shrewsbury Town.
