Bristol City v Blackpool: Updates as Seasiders kick off their Championship campaign at Ashton Gate
Newly-promoted Blackpool get their 2021/22 league campaign underway against Bristol City at Ashton Gate this afternoon.
Follow our blog below for live updates...
LIVE BLOG: Bristol City v Blackpool
Last updated: Saturday, 07 August, 2021, 16:56
- FT: Bristol City 1-1 Blackpool
- Seasiders kick off their Championship campaign at Ashton Gate
- Neil Critchley hopeful of having one or two players back available
FULL TIME
And that’s it!
Shayne Lavery’s close-range strike was virtually the last kick of the game, turning home from Josh Bowler’s cross.
Pool’s return to the Championship ends in a draw.
90+2 - GOAL BLACKPOOL!!!!! (1-1)
THAT MAN SHAYNE LAVERY EQUALISES RIGHT AT THE DEATH!
90 - Stoppage time
Three minutes added on. Can Pool find a late equaliser?
84 - Chance!
Shayne Lavery lays the ball off to Jerry Yates after good work from Josh Bowler, but Yates fires well over. What a chance!
Pool are threatening.
82 - Chance
Shayne Lavery is straight into the action, running onto a through-ball down the right. He should shoot while he has the chance, but he stalls and stalls and eventually the chance goes begging.
80 - Second change
Shayne Lavery for CJ Hamilton. Pool have got to go for it now.
79 - Post!
So close to a leveller for the Seasiders.
A Luke Garbutt cross is partially cleared to Callum Connolly, who whacks a powerful effort onto the post. So unlucky.
75 - Chance
That’s a good chance for debutant Josh Bowler straight away, as a Luke Garbutt corner reaches him at the back post. It flicks off a Bristol City man and goes behind for another corner though, which James Husband nods well wide.
73 - First change
Josh Bowler is on for Tyreece John-Jules. CJ Hamilton moves to the left and Keshi Anderson goes more centrally.
69 - Must do better
It’s still only 1-0 here, but you struggle to see how Blackpool are going to score. They’re not really creating anything of note, not even half chances. Bristol City appear comfortable, but hopefully that will change soon.