Brett Ormerod: So much for Blackpool to look forward to, but they can't look beyond Nottingham Forest

Fingers crossed they’ve managed to get a few players back from injury, or at least a few getting closer to being back.

It’s going to be a really tough fixture list coming up with Forest on Saturday followed by two Lancashire derbies, so they’ll need as many players available as possible.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There’s plenty to look forward to, that’s for sure. These are the games you want to play in as a player because the atmospheres will be fantastic.

It’s so close up at the top end of the division, but it always is isn’t it? For Blackpool, they’ve just got to give it their best and take it one game as it comes to see if they can end up in there.

With us in 2010, we had to win 10 out of the last 11, so we just took it one game at a time because there’s no point looking too far ahead of yourselves.

The biggest game coming up is Nottingham Forest. Preston shouldn’t even be in their thinking at all. It’s got to be all about Forest and how they’re going to get three points and then move on.

Ormerod has great memories of playing against this weekend's opponents

I think that’s how Neil Critchley will approach it, because you can’t take any game in the Championship for granted regardless of who you’re playing. He’s definitely not that type of manager.

He’ll be saying to the lads, we’re not fancied. The Nottingham Forest’s, the Middlesbrough’s, the Sheffield United’s, they’ll be the teams people are looking at. But why can’t we? So let’s do our best and see where we end up.

Blackpool were never expected to be in contention, were they? So the pressure is off in that regard.

But players have their own pride, they’ll want to do what is best for themselves. You can say there’s no pressure on them, but they won’t be taking these games lightly, they’ll be taking them as seriously as any other game.

Under Billy Davies Forest were a fantastic team, but they went through a bit of a slump after that when they spent a lot of money on players and didn’t get any better. In fact they got worse.

They’ve always had the potential though because they’re a big team in that league, they’re a massive club.

They just seemed to have lost their way in the last few seasons but Steve Cooper has come in and transformed them. They were near the bottom of the league when he came in, so what he’s done is nothing short of remarkable.

They’re a very good team, but so are Blackpool. So I’m looking forward to the game.

It’s good to see them back on the TV because they haven’t really been on much, have they? They definitely deserve the exposure.

Some of the performances this season have been absolutely fantastic and it’s been a really, really good season, but it’s not over yet.