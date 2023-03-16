Brett Ormerod on Blackpool's thrashing against QPR, Jerry Yates, fans and Coventry City

They were straight at it from the off, they went straight onto the front foot, they were passing and they had willing runners.

I thought CJ Hamilton absolutely tore the young right-back apart. For the first 15 to 20 minutes he gave the lad nightmares and he had to be switched in the end.

What a performance, especially the first-half. But even in the second-half, they came out and went straight onto the attack again.

I’m sure there were a hell of a lot of shocked QPR fans in the stands and on the bus making the long journey home.

It was great on a personal note to see Jerry Yates get back among the goals. He hadn’t scored for a while and obviously had that miss against Bristol City, which had been playing on his mind.

He’s the sort of player that could now go on a goalscoring run, which could be massive for Blackpool during the final nine games. If they can keep him fit and create chances for him, that could be key.

The Seasiders put QPR to the sword in clinical fashion

But even when he’s not scoring, he brings so much to the team and puts so much effort in. He’s not always had the chances either.

I thought his hold-up play on Tuesday was excellent, Hamilton brought quality, Andy Lyons at right-back scored two, I thought James Husband was magnificent. They all were.

Curtis Nelson is a proper centre-half as well. He’s no-nonsense. He heads it, kicks it, wins headers and wins tackles.

Lewis Fiorini looked brilliant on his return from injury. Him and Charlie Patino really linked up well in the middle of the park. It was just one of those nights where everything clicked into gear.

Blackpool absolutely dominated and looked like creating chances every time they came forward, which is something we’ve not seen in recent times.

The confidence also began to flow back, which could be massive. They’ve got to build on this now against Coventry on Saturday when they’re at home again.

The crowd were phenomenal in midweek, it was like a European night. You want the fans to get behind the players but it’s a two-way street, the players have to get them going as well and they certainly did that on Tuesday night.

It was probably one of the best atmospheres I’ve witnessed for a long, long time. I absolutely loved covering the game for BBC Radio Lancashire.

It was all doom and gloom before the game and understandably so, it’s been a tough run. But they’ve given themselves a chance now.

QPR would have come into the game fancying their chances after beating Watford at the weekend but they were simply blown away. It was like Blackpool had an extra player at times.

If they can take that into Coventry, which will be a tougher game, then they’ve got a real chance of making it two wins from two. If they can end up putting themselves in a stronger position before the international break that will give them plenty of confidence.