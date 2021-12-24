Brett Ormerod column: Former Blackpool team-mate deserved Fleetwood Town position

We’ve been together at Southampton, Leeds United and Blackpool, so I’ve known him over quite a few years.

I wish him all the best at Fleetwood because he’s a fantastic lad and he deserves the opportunity because he’s done a fantastic job since coming in.

I messaged him soon after the news broke to congratulate him and to tell him he deserves it.

Brett Ormerod and Stephen Crainey played together at Blackpool

It’s good to see Crains, Ian Evatt and Rob Edwards all doing well, because they’re three lads who were part of that team at Blackpool a few years back.

We’ve still got a group chat going and there were a few messages flying around once Crains got the job on a permanent basis.

The gaffer, Ian Holloway, is involved as well and it seems the lads are slowly imposing their managerial abilities – and no doubt they took some inspiration from Ollie.

As I say, I wish Crains all the best because he’s a fantastic lad and his work ethic is second to none.

He’s one of the best pros I’ve played with in terms of the way he trains day in, day out, and you know what you’re going to get from him.

As for Blackpool, it was a great win for them on Saturday and a much needed one too.

I know Peterborough are struggling in the table but they’re a decent side to be fair and caused Blackpool some problems.

They scored a very good goal to take the lead early doors with a great through ball and a calm and collected finish from Siriki Dembele.

Blackpool regrouped and responded well and I thought Gary Madine was an absolute thorn in Peterborough’s side all day. They just couldn’t deal with him and he pretty much won everything.

In the end, they just stopped competing with Madine and ended up dropping off.

Keshi Anderson got it back to 1-1, but I thought Peterborough were the better team at the start of the second half and had Blackpool pinned back.

Neil Critchley made a couple of subs and they made a massive impact, with both of them scoring.

It turned out to be a comfortable win but it was a game that could have gone either way at times – but that’s the Championship.

I said on the radio that Blackpool are a better team when Madine is in the side because he gives you so many different options.

He’s got the ability to play his stuff and play football, but he’s also got the other side of his game where he can knock centre-halves around, flick the ball on or get hold of it. He can score goals as well.

It was great to see Sonny Carey score his first goal for the club as well.

Ian Chisnall from BBC Radio Lancashire absolutely loves Sonny. When he first signed he told me to keep an eye on this boy because he was going to be an absolute star.

He’s got something different. He drops deep, he can pick up balls and he makes things look easy.

His finish on Saturday was really cool when other players might have panicked and smashed it over the bar, but he was so composed.

He’s got a bit of quality about him in all areas. He glides across the pitch and he seems to make the game look easy at times, which is a sign of a very good player.

I heard Critchley umm and ahh when he was asked if he was happy with Blackpool’s position in the table at the halfway stage, because he’s someone that always wants more.

He’s got a really good, young squad and when a Neil Critchley Blackpool team are confident and playing their best football, they can beat anyone in this division.

The win against Peterborough stopped the rot. Even if they had drawn, it would have stopped the rot because I thought at times Peterborough caused them problems.

They score a lot of goals and, going forward, they’re dangerous, but at the back they look dodgy.

They just couldn’t deal with balls being put into the box, so you can see why they’re in the position they are.

Blackpool had to dig deep to come from behind, and in the end, they showed their quality.

Now there’s no reason why they can’t go and back it up on Boxing Day against Huddersfield Town.